Magnum Mini Collection Cookie Mix 6 Pack 330Ml

£5 off when you spend £15 or more on selected Frozen foods. Enter eCoupon code GRKJJL at checkout (case sensitive). T&C's apply. Coupon valid for orders delivered or collected between 30/08/22 - 19/09/22

£4.00
£1.22/100ml

Product Description

  • Ice Cream with a cookie flavour chocolate sauce (8.5%) coated in white chocolate (31%) with cookie pieces (4.5%)
  • A winning combination for pleasure seekers and chocolate experts, Magnum Cookie Mania features two of our most indulgent flavours in a convenient mini format. Magnum Mini Chocolate & Crunchy Cookies frozen dessert has a smooth ice cream base with a cookie flavour chocolate sauce swirl, dipped in Magnum cracking milk chocolate with cookie pieces. Magnum Mini White Chocolate & Cookies, a velvety panna ice cream with a cookie flavour chocolate sauce swirl, is wrapped in a delicious combination of crunchy cookies and silky white chocolate. Excellence is achieved when you care about every detail. That’s why we select the most exclusive ingredients and expert hands to create every one of our products with passion and precision. We work closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure our products are made with ingredients that are responsibly sourced. Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. You can find out more about Magnum's sustainability initiatives by scanning our on-pack QR code. Since 1989, pleasure seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum ice cream. Magnum boasts a wide range of frozen desserts: from the delicious Magnum Classic and White Chocolate to the luxurious Double Gold Caramel Billionaire and innovative Remix ice creams. Have you tried the other Magnum ranges? Indulge in a tasty snack with Magnum Mini ice cream. Looking for the perfect night-in companion? Treat yourself to a decadent Magnum ice cream tub. Finally, our velvety Magnum Vegan ice creams are the perfect indulgent vegan treat. Which ice cream will satisfy your indulgence? Explore more Magnum frozen treats, free yourself, and be #TrueToPleasure.
  • Discover Magnum Cookie Mania: mini ice creams with a cookie flavour chocolate sauce, coated in chocolate with cookie pieces – the perfect frozen dessert for pleasure seekers
  • Magnum Mini White Chocolate & Cookies: a panna ice cream with cookie flavour chocolate sauce swirl wrapped in Magnum cracking white chocolate with cookie pieces
  • These velvety panna mini ice creams can be enjoyed as a dessert or as a tasty treat
  • Made with the highest quality cocoa beans, these mini ice creams are certified by the Rainforest Alliance and will satisfy chocolate lovers
  • Magnum Mini Chocolate & Crunchy Cookies frozen dessert may contain almonds, wheat, barley and oats
  • Each pack contains 3 Mini White Chocolate & Cookies and 3 Chocolate & Crunchy Cookies ice cream sticks, to be stored at -18 °C
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, cocoa butter ¹, water, cocoa mass ¹, glucose syrup, cream (MILK) (4%), coconut fat, whole MILK powder, fructose, whey solids (MILK), fat reduced cocoa powder ¹, butter oil (MILK), tapioca flour, rice flour, sunflower oil, glucose-fructose syrup, emulsifiers (E471, SOYBEAN lecithins, E476), stabilisers (E410, E412, E407), salt, flavourings. May contain almond, wheat, barley and oats. ¹ Rainforest Alliance Certified TM. Contains: Milk and Soy. May contain: Almond, barley, oats and wheat. Free from: Irradiation and Meat

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

Poland

Name and address

  • Unilever UK
  • Magnum
  • Freepost ADM3940
  • London SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 731 1507
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Magnum,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

330 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1379 kJ1153 kJ621 kJ7%
Energy (kcal)329 kcal275 kcal148 kcal0%
Fat (g)20 g16 g8.8 g13%
of which saturates (g)13 g11 g5.7 g29%
Carbohydrate (g)33 g28 g15 g6%
of which sugars (g)26 g22 g12 g13%
Protein (g)4.6 g3.9 g2.1 g4%
Salt (g)0.19 g0.16 g0.09 g2%
1 portion = 100 g e. (Pack contains 3 portions)----
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

61 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Delicious treat.

5 stars

Mix of milk chocolate and white chocolate. Just the right size for a treat. Delicious.

Great ice creams - like the small size

5 stars

Great ice creams - like the small size

Excellent

5 stars

Excellent. Just the right size treat for grownups.

Really nice, loved the crunch and the flavour was

5 stars

Really nice, loved the crunch and the flavour was terrific.

Lovely just right

5 stars

Lovely just right

Delicious ice cream!

5 stars

Delicious. The crunchy little bits in the chocolate coating are amazing!

Great icecream

5 stars

Good quality chocolate. Nice flavour Icecream. Perfect size for children.

Delicious

5 stars

Not tried these begore. They were delicious, especially the white chocolate variety

Yummy

5 stars

Interesting flavours which worked well ,very tasty

Don’t like white chocolate

3 stars

Only received these as sub for the chocolate and caramel ones. We didn’t realise that 3 of them were white chocolate which we don’t like. The chocolate ones were ok but nothing special. The choc and caramel are the best in our opinion.

1-10 of 61 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

