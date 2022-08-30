Magnum Mini Collection Cookie Mix 6 Pack 330Ml

Delicious treat.
Mix of milk chocolate and white chocolate. Just the right size for a treat. Delicious.
Great ice creams - like the small size
Excellent
Excellent. Just the right size treat for grownups.
Really nice, loved the crunch and the flavour was
Really nice, loved the crunch and the flavour was terrific.
Lovely just right
Delicious ice cream!
Delicious. The crunchy little bits in the chocolate coating are amazing!
Great icecream
Good quality chocolate. Nice flavour Icecream. Perfect size for children.
Delicious
Not tried these begore. They were delicious, especially the white chocolate variety
Yummy
Interesting flavours which worked well ,very tasty
Don’t like white chocolate
Only received these as sub for the chocolate and caramel ones. We didn’t realise that 3 of them were white chocolate which we don’t like. The chocolate ones were ok but nothing special. The choc and caramel are the best in our opinion.