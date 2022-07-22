Tesco Finest Strawberry Yogurt 150G

Delicious
Delicious, thick and creamy yoghut
Quite good but not enough bits of cherry and too many seeds
Delicious as a healthy pudding or a snack.
Very tasty and fruity. You can certainly taste the strawberry.
Creamy with good amount of strawberries
Smooth creamy good amount of strawberries great for eating for after a meal as a pud
Definitely not Finest
Not as good as the old recipe. A very ordinary yoghurt.
So Yummy
I stopped buying the previous Strawberry flavour in this range. I tried this as I spotted that it was new. It is so much tastier. More strawberry, but also very creamy. Just like a pot of strawberries and cream. Yum