We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Strawberry Yogurt 150G

4.2(6)Write a review
Tesco Finest Strawberry Yogurt 150G
£0.70
£0.47/100g

Each pot (150g)

Energy
685kJ
164kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
8.1g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.3g

medium

27%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.9g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 456kJ / 109kcal

Product Description

  • Strawberry yogurt.
  • Made with West Country milk by a family owned dairy
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Yogurt (Milk), Strawberry (18%), Sugar, Cornflour, Flavourings, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Colour (Anthocyanins).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Made using British Milk.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pot (150g)
Energy456kJ / 109kcal685kJ / 164kcal
Fat5.4g8.1g
Saturates3.6g5.3g
Carbohydrate12.3g18.4g
Sugars9.3g13.9g
Fibre0.4g0.6g
Protein2.7g4.1g
Salt0.06g0.09g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Indulgent Yoghurts & Dairy Desserts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

6 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious, thick and creamy yoghut

Quite good but not enough bits of cherry and too m

4 stars

Quite good but not enough bits of cherry and too many seeds

Delicious as a healthy pudding or a snack.

5 stars

Very tasty and fruity. You can certainly taste the strawberry.

Creamy with good amount of strawberries

5 stars

Smooth creamy good amount of strawberries great for eating for after a meal as a pud

Definitely not Finest

1 stars

Not as good as the old recipe. A very ordinary yoghurt.

So Yummy

5 stars

I stopped buying the previous Strawberry flavour in this range. I tried this as I spotted that it was new. It is so much tastier. More strawberry, but also very creamy. Just like a pot of strawberries and cream. Yum

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here