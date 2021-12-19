We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Piselli Classic Panettone 100G

No ratings yet
Product Description

  • Panettone: Naturally-Leavened Baked Cake
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sultana Raisins 19%, Butter (Milk) 11%, Sugar, Egg Yolk*, Water, Natural Yeast (Wheat Flour, Water), Candied Orange Peels 6% (Orange Peels, Glucose - Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Inverted Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers: Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Salt, Flavourings, *Barn Eggs

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts and Soy.

Storage

Best Before: see date on bottom of the pack. Store in a cool and dry place.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Name and address

  • Tedesco S.r.l.,
  • Via Dell'Innovazione Tecnologica,
  • 4 06015 Z.I. Pierantonio,
  • Umbertide (PG),
  • Italy.

Return to

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesfor 100 g
Energy1576 kJ
-375 kcal
Fat14 g
of which saturates8,7 g
Carbohydrate54 g
of which sugars27 g
Fibre2,4 g
Protein7,1 g
Salt0,35 g
Help other customers like you

Fair

3 stars

Except the box promised a larger cake -thought it would do two-. Most of the fruit was at the top so realistically you need one each. Moist enough though. John

