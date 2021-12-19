Piselli Classic Panettone 100G

Fair
Except the box promised a larger cake -thought it would do two-. Most of the fruit was at the top so realistically you need one each. Moist enough though. John
Wheat Flour, Sultana Raisins 19%, Butter (Milk) 11%, Sugar, Egg Yolk*, Water, Natural Yeast (Wheat Flour, Water), Candied Orange Peels 6% (Orange Peels, Glucose - Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Inverted Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers: Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Salt, Flavourings, *Barn Eggs
Best Before: see date on bottom of the pack. Store in a cool and dry place.
Product of Italy
100g ℮
|Typical Values
|for 100 g
|Energy
|1576 kJ
|-
|375 kcal
|Fat
|14 g
|of which saturates
|8,7 g
|Carbohydrate
|54 g
|of which sugars
|27 g
|Fibre
|2,4 g
|Protein
|7,1 g
|Salt
|0,35 g
