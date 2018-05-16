We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

date 2018-05-16

London Beer Factory Daydreamer New England Ipa4x330ml

London Beer Factory Daydreamer New England Ipa4x330ml
£6.00
£4.54/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • London Beer Factory Daydreamer New England Ipa4x330ml
  • Day dreamer is our New England Session IPA packed full of tropical and stone fruit flavours. This is a naturally hazy beer, juicy with a beautifully soft mouth feel that will get you day dreaming of the good times!
  • At LBF We Brew Fresh and Funky Beers.
  • Hazy, Tropical
  • SIBA - Assured Independent British Craft Brewer
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley, Wheat, Oats, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains Gluten. For all allergens including Cereals see ingredients in bold.

Tasting Notes

  • This is a naturally hazy beer, juicy with a beautifully soft mouth feel that will get you day dreaming of the good times!

ABV

4.8% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See Bottom.Store Cold

Preparation and Usage

  • Always Store & Serve Cold.
  • Drink Fresh

Name and address

  • LBF,
  • Unit 4,
  • 160 Hamilton Rd,
  • London,
  • SE27 9SF.

Return to

  • thelondonbeerfactory.com
  • LBF,
  • Unit 4,
  • 160 Hamilton Rd,
  • London,
  • SE27 9SF.

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

