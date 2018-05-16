Product Description
- London Beer Factory Daydreamer New England Ipa4x330ml
- Day dreamer is our New England Session IPA packed full of tropical and stone fruit flavours. This is a naturally hazy beer, juicy with a beautifully soft mouth feel that will get you day dreaming of the good times!
- At LBF We Brew Fresh and Funky Beers.
- Hazy, Tropical
- SIBA - Assured Independent British Craft Brewer
- Pack size: 1320ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley, Wheat, Oats, Hops, Yeast
Allergy Information
- Contains Gluten. For all allergens including Cereals see ingredients in bold.
Tasting Notes
- This is a naturally hazy beer, juicy with a beautifully soft mouth feel that will get you day dreaming of the good times!
ABV
4.8% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See Bottom.Store Cold
Preparation and Usage
- Always Store & Serve Cold.
- Drink Fresh
Name and address
- LBF,
- Unit 4,
- 160 Hamilton Rd,
- London,
- SE27 9SF.
Return to
- thelondonbeerfactory.com
- LBF,
- Unit 4,
- 160 Hamilton Rd,
- London,
- SE27 9SF.
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.