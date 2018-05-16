Hotel Chocolat Velvetised Chocolate Cream 500Ml

Product Description
- Chocolate Cream (alcoholic drink).
- We're the only chocolatier to run two bars; one in London's Borough Market and another at our hotel in Saint Lucia. Surrounded by cacao, we started stirring it into cocktails; the nibs, the shells and the resulting creamy chocolate. The results were so good, we bottled them.
- We took our signature chocolate and velvetised it with vodka and cream, for a cleaner finish than traditional whisky.
- Vodka, chocolate, cream
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Milk, Soya.
Alcohol Units
6
ABV
12% vol
Country
Ireland
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from strong odours. Refrigerate once opened and consume within 6 months.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before opening.
Name and address
- Hotel Chocolat Ltd.,
- London,
- England,
- EC2M 6XB.
Return to
- Hotel Chocolat Ltd.,
- London,
- England,
- EC2M 6XB.
- hotelchocolat.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
