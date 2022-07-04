We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 2 Skinless Smoked Basa Fillets 240G

4.6(15)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco 2 Skinless Smoked Basa Fillets 240G
£ 2.75
£11.46/kg

One typical basa fillet

Energy
455kJ
108kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
2.6g

low

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.2g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
1.83g

high

31%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Skinless smoked basa (Pangasius hypophthalmus) fillets, dyed, defrosted.
  • A hand filleted fresh water fish with a soft and flaky texture. Cured to lock in succulence, then gently kiln smoked using smouldering oak for robustness and beechwood for a subtle sweetness. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Responsibly Sourced Gently smoked with oak and beechwood chips for a fuller flavour
  • Pack size: 240G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Basa (Fish) (98%), Salt, Colours (Curcumin, Annatto Norbixin).

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven cook. 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 12-15 mins Loosely wrap each fillet in lightly oiled foil to form individual parcels. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Poach
Instructions: 5-6 mins. Place in a saucepan and half cover with milk. Cover and simmer gently.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K., Farmed in Vietnam

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

240g e

Safety information

Caution: Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

15 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Better than smoked haddock

5 stars

Boneless, skinless and easy to cook. It can be fried or poached and has a lovely smokey flavour and a meaty texture.

easy to cook , fresh ,

5 stars

easy to cook , fresh ,

Good value

5 stars

I wasn't expecting these basa fillets to be as good as they were when I thought I'd give them a try. They were really fresh and tasty, and good value for money.

Very good value

5 stars

Very good value

Very good. I have enjoyed it before and am a lover

4 stars

Very good. I have enjoyed it before and am a lover of fish

Awful

1 stars

I’m honestly dumbfounded by all the positive reviews on here. I just poached this in milk for a kedgeree. Needless to say it didn’t make it into the final dish and I ended up just having my kedgeree with eggs!! It has very artificial smoke aroma the flesh is a murky pink colour and it tastes like mud. I kid you not it tastes just like a fresh mouthful of garden turf. Absolutely god awful. Buyer beware.

Good quality fish and very tasteful

5 stars

Good quality fish and very tasteful

nice fish with rice

5 stars

nice fish with rice

Very good deal no waste I.e bones or skin

4 stars

Very good deal no waste I.e bones or skin

Great lunch

5 stars

this is a lovely lunch dish. Lightly poach on the hob in butter and cream mixed together for a few minutes only, add in a few spring onions or leeks, salt and pepper to taste. sprinkle a few peas on the finished dish.

