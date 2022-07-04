Tesco 2 Skinless Smoked Basa Fillets 240G

Better than smoked haddock
Boneless, skinless and easy to cook. It can be fried or poached and has a lovely smokey flavour and a meaty texture.
easy to cook , fresh ,
Good value
I wasn't expecting these basa fillets to be as good as they were when I thought I'd give them a try. They were really fresh and tasty, and good value for money.
Very good value
Very good. I have enjoyed it before and am a lover
Awful
I’m honestly dumbfounded by all the positive reviews on here. I just poached this in milk for a kedgeree. Needless to say it didn’t make it into the final dish and I ended up just having my kedgeree with eggs!! It has very artificial smoke aroma the flesh is a murky pink colour and it tastes like mud. I kid you not it tastes just like a fresh mouthful of garden turf. Absolutely god awful. Buyer beware.
Good quality fish and very tasteful
nice fish with rice
Very good deal no waste I.e bones or skin
Great lunch
this is a lovely lunch dish. Lightly poach on the hob in butter and cream mixed together for a few minutes only, add in a few spring onions or leeks, salt and pepper to taste. sprinkle a few peas on the finished dish.