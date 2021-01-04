Nivea Men Hyaluron Moisturising Face Gel 50Ml

NIVEA MEN HYALURON MOISTNG FACE GEL 50ML

First signs of ageing? NIVEA MEN Anti-Age Hyaluron Face Moisturising Gel – is the perfect men’s face care product for healthy and younger looking skin with it’s anti-age effect with the highest hyaluronic acid concentration within the NIVEA MEN Anti-Age Hyaluron range. The fast absorbing and non-greasy formula visibly reduces deep wrinkles and effectively firms the skin, while instantly hydrating, revitalising and refreshing.

Product application: apply daily over face and neck areas. Avoid contact with eyes.

Skin compatibility dermatologically approved.

For better results combine with NIVEA MEN Anti-Age Hyaluron Eye Cream.