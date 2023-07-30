Flash Dust Magnet Duster Refill 5 Pack

Say bye, bye to dust, dirt & hair and hello to cleanliness! Flash Dust Magnet is the tool to trap and lock day-to-day dust, hair and allergens from dust-mites, but also cats and dogs from surfaces thanks to its thousands of fluffy fibers lightly coated. Flash Dust Magnets have unique fibers that adapt shape to easily get into nooks and crannies, so you get rid of dust and hair on virtually any surface without spreading it around your home. Tips to know: it's particularly convenient for picking up pet hair as most pets shed all time or if you suffer from dust allergies. It works so well that you may actually begin to like dusting! Use the Flash Dust Magnet refills with Flash Dust Magnet Handle.

Trap & lock away daily dust, hair & allergens thanks to thousands of fluffy fiber Shake and fluff the refill before use for full Trap & lock action The ergonomic handle fits perfectly and comfortably in your hand Recycle used refills through Terracycle The clean you want in the time you have

Preparation and Usage