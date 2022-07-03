We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Kp Salted Peanuts Snack Packs 5 X 30G

4.2(6)Write a review
image 1 of Kp Salted Peanuts Snack Packs 5 X 30G
£ 3.00
£2.00/100g

New

Each 30g pack contains

Energy
763kJ
184kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
15g

high

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.4g

high

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.5g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.39g

medium

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2543kJ

Product Description

  • Roasted Salted Peanuts
  • We're the nation's favourite peanuts, see www.kpnuts.com for more information
  • The Hundred Official Team Partner
  • Discover Cricket, Get Active
  • thehundred.com
  • Give your snack an epic taste upgrade with the nation's favourite peanuts that pack a mighty flavour punch
  • Now available in convenient packs perfect for on the move, at work or just about anywhere any time and in portions with 184kcal.
  • Bursting with protein and fibre.
  • Why not try our other flavours?
  • KP Dry Roasted Peanuts
  • KP Salt & Vinegar Flavour Peanuts
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • ® Registered Trade Mark.
  • Perfect for On-the-Go Snacking
  • Source of protein
  • High in fibre
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150G
  • Source of protein
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Peanuts, Sunflower Oil, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain other Nuts, Milk, Soya, Gluten. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

1 serving per pack

Warnings

  • Remember small children can choke on peanuts.

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Mail: Freepost KP Snacks
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 08080 576887 (Mon - Fri 9am- 5pm)
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 551755
  • Mail: Freepost KP Snacks
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,
  • UK.
  • Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com

Net Contents

5 x 30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g Pack
Energy2543kJ763kJ
-614kcal184kcal
Fat51g15g
of which Saturates8.1g2.4g
Carbohydrate5.6g1.7g
of which Sugars5.1g1.5g
Fibre8.5g2.6g
Protein30g9.0g
Salt1.3g0.39g
1 serving per pack--

Safety information

Remember small children can choke on peanuts.

View all Nuts & Nut Mixes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

6 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

KPs usual quality salted peanuts.

5 stars

A good idea to have these snack packs at the ready.Five in a box very handy.KPs usual good quality too.Will definitely buy these again.

Just the right size

5 stars

Nice and small just the right size for a snack. Nice fresh taste too.

Better than buying big packets, don’t get wasted

5 stars

Better than buying big packets, don’t get wasted

Delicious, smaller packs keep the peanuts fresh

5 stars

Delicious, smaller packs keep the peanuts fresh

I love this size packets of K P nuts it is just en

4 stars

I love this size packets of K P nuts it is just enough for me because when I buy a bigger bag they seem to go off before I get back to them not a bad price when they are on special but full price is quite a lot for the grams

I bought these thinking the packs would be the sam

1 stars

I bought these thinking the packs would be the same size you used to get in the pub, alas not very small. More cost effective buying the bigger bag.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here