Kp Salted Peanuts Snack Packs 5 X 30G

KPs usual quality salted peanuts.
A good idea to have these snack packs at the ready.Five in a box very handy.KPs usual good quality too.Will definitely buy these again.
Just the right size
Nice and small just the right size for a snack. Nice fresh taste too.
Better than buying big packets, don’t get wasted
Delicious, smaller packs keep the peanuts fresh
I love this size packets of K P nuts it is just enough for me because when I buy a bigger bag they seem to go off before I get back to them not a bad price when they are on special but full price is quite a lot for the grams
I bought these thinking the packs would be the same size you used to get in the pub, alas not very small. More cost effective buying the bigger bag.