Dettol Antibacterial Extra Large Floor Wipes 25 Pack

- Kills 99.9% of Bacteria and Viruses*: Such as E.coli, antibiotic resistant MRSA plus Covid-19 Virus**, and 90% of allergens, such as pollen and house dust mites. - Versatile: Use these antibacterial wipes for cleaning and disinfecting a variety of floors in your home, including vinyl and sealed laminate, linoleum, glazed tiles and sealed wooden floors. - Non-Bleach Cleaning Formula: No taint, just sparkling, citrus fresh smelling floors - Extra Cleaning Power: Extra strength antibacterial floor wipes have three times the cleaning power on floors, kitchen grease, burnt-on food and bathroom dirt. - Resealable Pack: Use our lock lid to maintain the freshness and retain moisture of your Dettol Wipes. - Unbelievable Freshness: Dettol Wipes leave a long-lasting, fresh citrus fragrance. Product Description Your floor puts up with a lot on a daily basis, so you'll want a floor cleaner that can tackle the dirt and help protect your family against the spread of bacteria, by killing bacteria that may be gathering. Dettol Floor Wipes are an easy and effective way to clean, leaving your floors hygienically clean, sparkling and fresh. *See information on pack. Use disinfectant safely. Always read the label and product information before use. **Covid-19 Virus = SARS-CoV-2 RB-M-42353 & & RB-M-46109

Pack size: 25SHT

Ingredients

Per 100g of Product contains 0.24g Benzalkonium Chloride, Contains Disinfectant, Perfume, Limonene

Net Contents

25 x Wipes

Preparation and Usage