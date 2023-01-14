We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest 4 All-Butter Pain Au Chocolat

5(4)Write a review
Tesco Finest 4 All-Butter Pain Au Chocolat
£2.20
£0.55/each

One pain au chocolat

Energy
1164kJ
279kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
15.6g

high

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
9.4g

high

47%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.8g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.36g

medium

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1819kJ / 436kcal

Product Description

  • 4 All butter pains au chocolat.
  • Made with French butter and filled with dark chocolate for richness.
  • WITH RICH DARK CHOCOLATE Our Tesco Finest* Pains au chocolat are made by layering and folding the dough with creamy French butter to create lots of light, flaky layers, and filled with rich dark chocolate. Best enjoyed warm from the oven, together with a freshly brewed cup of coffee

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (23%), Dark Chocolate (18%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Water, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Yeast, Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C /Gas 4 5-6 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C /Gas 4 6-7 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Card. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gOne pain au chocolat (64g)
Energy1819kJ / 436kcal1164kJ / 279kcal
Fat24.4g15.6g
Saturates14.7g9.4g
Carbohydrate44.4g28.4g
Sugars13.8g8.8g
Fibre3.0g1.9g
Protein8.1g5.2g
Salt0.56g0.36g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Brioche

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Difficult to have just one

5 stars

Difficult to have just 1. Full of fruit and flavour.

Delicious

5 stars

Pastry light and flaky, great either fresh or cooked from frozen.

Very good quality