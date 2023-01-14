Tesco Finest 4 All-Butter Pain Au Chocolat

Difficult to have just one
Difficult to have just 1. Full of fruit and flavour.
Delicious
Pastry light and flaky, great either fresh or cooked from frozen.
high
high
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1819kJ / 436kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (23%), Dark Chocolate (18%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Water, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Yeast, Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Oven
Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C /Gas 4 5-6 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C /Gas 4 6-7 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
4 Servings
Film. Recycle at large supermarket Card. Recycle
4
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|One pain au chocolat (64g)
|Energy
|1819kJ / 436kcal
|1164kJ / 279kcal
|Fat
|24.4g
|15.6g
|Saturates
|14.7g
|9.4g
|Carbohydrate
|44.4g
|28.4g
|Sugars
|13.8g
|8.8g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|1.9g
|Protein
|8.1g
|5.2g
|Salt
|0.56g
|0.36g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
