Felix Goody Bag Original Mix Cat Treats 330G

Complementary pet food for adult cats.

That's not all! Felix® goody bag™ contains proteins, vitamins and omega 6 fatty acids to help your cat live a healthy and happy life.

Share more loveably, mischievous moments with your cat with Felix® goody bag™ - containing an irresistible, colourful mix of cat treats that are full of enticing aromas, delicious flavours and fun shapes. Felix® goody bag is available in a wider range of flavours. Have you tried mixed grill flavoured with delicious beef, chicken and salmon or seaside flavoured with tempting salmon, pollock and trout?

® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

Irresistible Taste Flavoured with chicken, liver and turkey On Average 2 Kcal Per Treat Proteins Vitamins Omega 6

Pack size: 330G

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (33% of Which Are 8% Chicken, 2% Liver, 0.2% Turkey), Cereals, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals, Yeasts, Fish and Fish Derivatives

Net Contents

330g ℮

Preparation and Usage