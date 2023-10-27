We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Felix Goody Bag Original Mix Cat Treats 330G

Complementary pet food for adult cats.
That's not all! Felix® goody bag™ contains proteins, vitamins and omega 6 fatty acids to help your cat live a healthy and happy life.
Share more loveably, mischievous moments with your cat with Felix® goody bag™ - containing an irresistible, colourful mix of cat treats that are full of enticing aromas, delicious flavours and fun shapes. Felix® goody bag is available in a wider range of flavours. Have you tried mixed grill flavoured with delicious beef, chicken and salmon or seaside flavoured with tempting salmon, pollock and trout?
Irresistible TasteFlavoured with chicken, liver and turkeyOn Average 2 Kcal Per TreatProteinsVitaminsOmega 6
Meat and Animal Derivatives (33% of Which Are 8% Chicken, 2% Liver, 0.2% Turkey), Cereals, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals, Yeasts, Fish and Fish Derivatives

330g ℮

Feeding guide: Daily feeding amount up to: 13g or approx. 35 pieces for Adult 4kg. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available. For your cat's health, respect the feeding guide and adjust your main meal accordingly. Supervise your cat when giving him/her the treat.

