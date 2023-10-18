We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Masking Moist Hand Mask Coconut & Argan 30Ml

Masking Moist Hand Mask Coconut & Argan 30Ml

Vegan

Masking Moist Hand Mask C/nut & Argan 30ml
Blended with plant based oils - coconut, argan, rose hip and olive, to help soften and hydrate dry rough hands. A treat for nails too!Carefully formulated with a blend of plant extracts; coconut oil, shea butter and argan oil to soften and hydrate hands. Relax while these serum filled gloves work to rejuvenate cuticles and nails as well as hands.
HydratingSerum filled glovesCruelty freeSuitable for vegans
Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Betaine, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Cetyl Ethylhexanoate, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Paraffinum Liquidum, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Stearic Acid, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea Butter), Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Hydroxyethyl Urea, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Phenoxyethanol, Polysorbate 60, Sorbitan Stearate, Rosa Canina Fruit Oil, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Parfum (Fragrance), Carbomer, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Water, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Hydroxide, Disodium EDTA, Chlorphenesin, Propylene Glycol, Citrus Paradisi (Grapefruit) Fruit Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, Tapioca Starch, Rosa Centifolia Flower Extract, Ethylhexylglycerin

Preparation and Usage

Directions1. Wash hands with water and dry, do not use soap.2. Remove gloves from sachet and cut with scissors along the top of each glove. Discard remaining strip.3. Place your hands inside the gloves, peel off the back of the adhesive strip and use this to secure glove around wrist.4. Sit back and relax for 20 minutes.5. Remove gloves and wipe away excess serum.6. Dispose of gloves in a waste bin.

