Masking Moist Hand Mask Coconut & Argan 30Ml

Masking Moist Hand Mask C/nut & Argan 30ml

Blended with plant based oils - coconut, argan, rose hip and olive, to help soften and hydrate dry rough hands. A treat for nails too! Carefully formulated with a blend of plant extracts; coconut oil, shea butter and argan oil to soften and hydrate hands. Relax while these serum filled gloves work to rejuvenate cuticles and nails as well as hands.

Hydrating Serum filled gloves Cruelty free Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 30ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Betaine, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Cetyl Ethylhexanoate, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Paraffinum Liquidum, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Stearic Acid, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea Butter), Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Hydroxyethyl Urea, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Phenoxyethanol, Polysorbate 60, Sorbitan Stearate, Rosa Canina Fruit Oil, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Parfum (Fragrance), Carbomer, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Water, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Hydroxide, Disodium EDTA, Chlorphenesin, Propylene Glycol, Citrus Paradisi (Grapefruit) Fruit Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, Tapioca Starch, Rosa Centifolia Flower Extract, Ethylhexylglycerin

Net Contents

30ml ℮

Preparation and Usage