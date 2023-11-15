Dentalife Activfresh 4 Large Dog Sticks 142G

Complementary pet food for adult dogs. Veterinary Oral Health Council VOHC Accepted® Helps Control Tartar www.VOHC.org

Made with natural ingredients*, and no added artificial flavourings or colourants. * Natural ingredients Instead of simply masking bad breath, Purina® Dentalife® ActivFresh®, containing natural spirulina and honey, is designed to help neutralize the bacteria responsible for bad breath. ActivFresh® has the Dentalife® shape, size, and chewy, porous texture that is scientifically proven to reduce tartar build-up. Shape, size, and texture scientifically proven to help reduce tartar build-up and clean even hard to reach teeth.

Natural Cleaning Action Designed to Fight Bad Breath Bacteria Scientifically proven to help reduce tartar build-up Helps reduce plaque build-up Low in fat

Pack size: 142G

Ingredients

Cereals*, Glycerol, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Honey (1.4%), Oils and Fats, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Spirulina* (0.21%), * Natural ingredients

Net Contents

142g ℮

Preparation and Usage