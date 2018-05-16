Mowi 2 Scottish Salmon Fillets 230G

Product Description
- 2 Scottish Salmon Fillets
- Fresh Scottish Salmon - nutritious and beautifully prepared
- Individually hand selected and cut, our restaurant style portions are even easier to cook the way you like it.
- High in Omega 3: Each portion typically has 2,132mg of Omega 3 fatty acids of which half (1,107mg) are DHA and EPA. Eating 250mg of EPA and DHA Omega 3 fatty acids every day contributes to the normal function of the heart.
- We ensure every fillet of MOWI salmon is high in Omega 3. The Omega symbol is in our name.
- Pioneer responsible farming excellence since 1964
- The MOWI salmon in this product is responsibly farm raised and packed with care in Scotland (UK).
- RSPCA Assured - Certification Mark, The salmon in this product is from a producer inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme.
- Trimmed portions for superb presentation
- 100% Scottish Salmon
- Boneless and skin on
- Responsibly Farm raised
- Pack size: 230G
Information
Ingredients
100% Scottish Salmon (Fish) (Salmo Salar)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated between 0 to 5°COnce opened use within 24 hours and do not exceed the use by date. For use by date: see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.
Oven cook
Instructions: 22 mins: Preheat oven to 200°C, Fan: 180°C, Gas: Gas Mark 6.
Remove all packaging. Place on a lightly oiled baking tray in the centre of the oven to cook.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat 15ml of oil in a pan. Cook portions on medium heat, turning once half way.
Produce of
Farm raised and Packed in Scotland, UK
Warnings
- Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
- Please look after the product.
Name and address
- MOWI Consumer Products,
- Admiralty Park,
- Rosyth,
- Scotland,
- UK,
- KY11 2YW.
Return to
- www.mowisalmon.co.uk
Net Contents
2 x 230g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as consumed) per 100g*
|(as consumed) Per fillet*
|Energy kJ
|893kJ
|915kJ
|Energy kcal
|214kcal
|219kcal
|Fat
|13g
|13g
|of which Saturates
|2.2g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|of which Sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|24g
|25g
|Salt
|0.33g
|0.34g
|Omega 3
|2080mg
|2132mg
|of which DHA + EPA
|1080mg
|1107mg
|*Oven cooked as per instructions
|-
|-
Safety information
