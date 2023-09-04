We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

E45 Face Foaming Cleanser For Dry & Sensitive Skin 150Ml

E45 Face Foaming Cleanser for Dry & Sens Skn 150ml
Also suitable for condition* prone skin.*Conditions refer to Eczema, Dermatitis.E45 face foaming cleanser effectively cleanses without affecting the skin's natural moisture barrier.
Straightforward skincareFor dry & sensitive skinThoroughly cleanses without dryingGentle on skinDermatologically TestedEthanol free
Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Laureth-7 Citrate, Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate, Sodium Cocoamphoacetate, Phenoxyethanol, Decyl Glucoside, Dicaprylyl Ether, Glyceryl Oleate, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Betaine, Sodium Hydroxide, Xylitol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Benzoic Acid, Helichrysum Italicum Extract, Tocopherol, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, Magnesium Chloride, Manganese Chloride, Ferric Chloride, Calcium Chloride, Cupric Chloride, Zinc Chloride

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Pump onto fingertips and massage into wet skin, then rinse.

