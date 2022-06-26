We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Bbq Beef Flavour Seasoning 55G

5(1)Write a review
Wicked Kitchen Bbq Beef Flavour Seasoning 55G
£1.50
£0.27/10g

One teaspoon

Energy
43kJ
10kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.29g

high

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1238kJ / 293kcal

Product Description

  • A savoury smoky seasoning blend with yeast extract, smoked paprika, tomato powder and smoked salt.
  • n/a
  • Pack size: 55G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Yeast Extract, Demerara Sugar, Smoked Paprika (13%), Tomato Powder, Maltodextrin, Salt, Paprika Flakes, Onion Powder, Smoked Salt, Garlic Powder, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Sunflower Oil.

 

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

approx. 15 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Lid. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

55g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g as soldOne teaspoon (3.5g)
Energy1238kJ / 293kcal43kJ / 10kcal
Fat2.1g<0.1g
Saturates0.5g<0.1g
Carbohydrate42.3g1.5g
Sugars19.7g0.7g
Fibre10.2g0.4g
Protein21.2g0.7g
Salt8.28g0.29g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

This BBQ BEEF SPICE IS WICKED

5 stars

Yes it was good. I seasoned my home made Beefburgers with it and my beef joint before roasting. I bought it as I usually buy Wicked Kitchen spice.

