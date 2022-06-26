Wicked Kitchen Bbq Beef Flavour Seasoning 55G

This BBQ BEEF SPICE IS WICKED
Yes it was good. I seasoned my home made Beefburgers with it and my beef joint before roasting. I bought it as I usually buy Wicked Kitchen spice.
low
low
medium
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1238kJ / 293kcal
INGREDIENTS: Yeast Extract, Demerara Sugar, Smoked Paprika (13%), Tomato Powder, Maltodextrin, Salt, Paprika Flakes, Onion Powder, Smoked Salt, Garlic Powder, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Sunflower Oil.
Store in a cool dry place.
approx. 15 Servings
Pot. Recycle Lid. Recycle
55g e
|Typical Values
|100g as sold
|One teaspoon (3.5g)
|Energy
|1238kJ / 293kcal
|43kJ / 10kcal
|Fat
|2.1g
|<0.1g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|42.3g
|1.5g
|Sugars
|19.7g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|10.2g
|0.4g
|Protein
|21.2g
|0.7g
|Salt
|8.28g
|0.29g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
