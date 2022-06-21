Loyd Grossman Reduced Fat White Lasagne Sauce 440G

Best white sauce
My favourite white sauce
A great dinner quickie for dinner in a hurry!
Creamy sauce, and delicous with the tomato sauce. The creamy taste complemented the taste of tomato sauce.
Tasty Sauce
Very Delicious rich and thick sauce, can't tell there is no sugar added as its as tasty as normal sauce, quick and easy to make, perfect when you are in hurry.
Could be more creamier. Was lacking something else can't put my finger on it maybe nutmeg
Really creamy sauce. Really stands out above the rest of the no added sugar products for this sauce. The others can be of a thinner consistency but this is great. Really happy and lasagne was delicious.
This sauce tasted okay. I would not really purchase it again. The flavours were pretty plain and have tasted better version of this dance that are low fat and low sugar.
Took a gamble with this it payed off, really nice and creamy well seasoned and convenient
Reduced fat still gorgeous I usually make the sauce but it take too long, I added pepper that's a personal preference but this is one lovely creamy sauce.
Excellent quality I used the tomato sauce aswell very moreish