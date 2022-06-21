We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Loyd Grossman Reduced Fat White Lasagne Sauce 440G

4.7(30)Write a review
Loyd Grossman Reduced Fat White Lasagne Sauce 440G
£2.50
£0.57/100g

Quarter of a jar (110g) contains

Energy
365kJ
88kcal
4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • White Sauce for Lasagne with Reduced Fat
  • No Added Sugar††
  • 30% Less Fat+
  • ††Contains naturally occurring sugars.
  • †30% Fat reduced compared to a standard white sauce.
  • We use carefully selected ingredients to ensure that this creamy lasagne sauce, which has no added sugar and 30% less fat, can help you create a crowd-pleasing meal
  • ® is a registered trade mark. Produced under licence by Premier Foods Group Ltd.
  • White Lasagne Sauce
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • 30% less fat - 30% fat reduced compared to a standard white sauce
  • Silky white sauce, enriched with double cream, parmesan and a hint of nutmeg
  • Perfect for a delicious home-made Lasagne that all the family will love
  • Pack size: 440G
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk), Parmigiano Reggiano (1%) (Milk), Double Cream (1%) (Milk), Maize Starch, Sea Salt, Salted Butter (Milk), Egg Yolk Powder, Ground Nutmeg, Natural Flavourings, Ground White Pepper, Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Salt

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 3 days.BBE see side of cap

Preparation and Usage

  • Natural separation is possible so shake well before use.

Number of uses

This Jar Contains Approximately 4 Portions

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Do Get in Touch
  • If you have any problems with my sauce please keep this jar and phone UK 0800 389 8548 or contact Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI phone- 1800 93 2814
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

440g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy (kJ)332kJ
Energy (kcal)80kcal
Fat6.0g
Of which Saturates1.3g
Carbohydrate5.2g
Of which Sugars0.7g
Fibre<0.5g
Protein1.2g
Salt0.67g
View all Italian

30 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Best white sauce

5 stars

My favourite white sauce

A great dinner quickie for dinner in a hurry!

5 stars

A great dinner quickie for dinner in a hurry!

Creamy sauce, and delicous with the tomato sauce.

4 stars

Creamy sauce, and delicous with the tomato sauce. The creamy taste complemented the taste of tomato sauce.

Tasty Sauce

5 stars

Very Delicious rich and thick sauce, can't tell there is no sugar added as its as tasty as normal sauce, quick and easy to make, perfect when you are in hurry.

Could be more creamier. Was lacking something else

3 stars

Could be more creamier. Was lacking something else can't put my finger on it maybe nutmeg

Really creamy sauce. Really stands out above the r

5 stars

Really creamy sauce. Really stands out above the rest of the no added sugar products for this sauce. The others can be of a thinner consistency but this is great. Really happy and lasagne was delicious.

This sauce tasted okay. I would not really purcha

3 stars

This sauce tasted okay. I would not really purchase it again. The flavours were pretty plain and have tasted better version of this dance that are low fat and low sugar.

Took a gamble with this it payed off, really nice

5 stars

Took a gamble with this it payed off, really nice and creamy well seasoned and convenient

Reduced fat still gorgeous I usually make the sauc

5 stars

Reduced fat still gorgeous I usually make the sauce but it take too long, I added pepper that's a personal preference but this is one lovely creamy sauce.

Excellent quality I used the tomato sauce aswell v

5 stars

Excellent quality I used the tomato sauce aswell very moreish

1-10 of 30 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

