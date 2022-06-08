Baxters Plant-Based Thai Yellow Vegetable Curry Soup 380G

Tasty and not too spicy
Delicious and filling. Makes a nice change from the usual flavours.
Water, Vegetables (34%) (Sweet Potato, Carrot, Broccoli, Potato, Onion), Lentils (6%) (Brown Lentils, Red Split Lentis), Rice (45%), Coconut Cream (Coconut, Water), Cornflour, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Salt, Lime Juice, Spices, Tamarind, Sugar, Lemon Grass, Yeast Extract, Lime Leaf, Onion Powder, Herbs, Potato Starch, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, empty contents into a suitable food container and refrigerate below 5°C. Consume within 2 days.For Best Before End: See End of Can
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Directions for Use
Please Note: All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.
Check product is piping hot before serving. Do not reheat once cooled.
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do Not Boil.
1 Servings
380g ℮
|Typical Values
|(As Sold) Per 100g
|(As Sold) Per Can
|Energy
|196kJ/47kcal
|745kJ/179kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|5.7g
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|4.6g
|Carbohydrate
|6.4g
|24.3g
|of which sugars
|2.3g
|8.7g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|4.6g
|Protein
|1.3g
|4.9g
|Salt
|0.60g
|2.27g
|Serves 1
|-
|-
