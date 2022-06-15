We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Coconut Chicken Curry & Jasmine Rice 400G

1.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Coconut Chicken Curry & Jasmine Rice 400G
£2.80
£7.00/kg

Each pack

Energy
1671kJ
396kcal
20%of the reference intake
Fat
7.3g

low

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6g

low

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.7g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
1.44g

medium

24%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 458kJ / 108kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked chicken breast pieces in a single cream and coconut sauce with cooked jasmine rice.
  • Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Vietnamese flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • A Taste of Vietnam Creamy coconut curry infused with cumin and star anise
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice], Water, Cooked Chicken Breast (18%) [Chicken Breast, Corn Starch], Onion, Ginger Purée, Single Cream (Milk), Coconut, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Demerara Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Chicken Extract, Salt, Anchovy Extract (Fish), Lemongrass, Sea Salt, Lime Juice, Sunflower Oil, Tamarind Paste, Lime Leaf, Sugar, Turmeric Powder, Coriander Powder, Black Treacle, Yellow Soya Bean, Shallot, Galangal, Fenugreek, Cumin Powder, Molasses, Chilli Powder, Carrot, Leek, Star Anise, Spirit Vinegar, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Cardamom Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Turmeric Extract, Ginger Powder, Soya Bean, Wheat, Garlic Powder, Parsley, Garlic, Onion Powder, White Pepper, Alcohol, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25mins Remove label and pierce film lid several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W 5 mins 30secs/ 900W 5 mins
Remove label and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power, stirring halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (365g**)
Energy458kJ / 108kcal1671kJ / 396kcal
Fat2.0g7.3g
Saturates0.7g2.6g
Carbohydrate14.9g54.5g
Sugars1.6g5.7g
Fibre0.5g1.8g
Protein7.4g27.1g
Salt0.40g1.44g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 365g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..

View all Ready Meals for 1

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

2 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

If there was a no star I would of given that. It’s

1 stars

If there was a no star I would of given that. It’s bland no taste of coconut at all and the rice is hard as nails. AVOID

Not the best

2 stars

Very watery and not that tasty. Not keen

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here