Tesco Coconut Chicken Curry & Jasmine Rice 400G

If there was a no star I would of given that. It’s
If there was a no star I would of given that. It’s bland no taste of coconut at all and the rice is hard as nails. AVOID
Not the best
Very watery and not that tasty. Not keen
low
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 458kJ / 108kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice], Water, Cooked Chicken Breast (18%) [Chicken Breast, Corn Starch], Onion, Ginger Purée, Single Cream (Milk), Coconut, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Demerara Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Chicken Extract, Salt, Anchovy Extract (Fish), Lemongrass, Sea Salt, Lime Juice, Sunflower Oil, Tamarind Paste, Lime Leaf, Sugar, Turmeric Powder, Coriander Powder, Black Treacle, Yellow Soya Bean, Shallot, Galangal, Fenugreek, Cumin Powder, Molasses, Chilli Powder, Carrot, Leek, Star Anise, Spirit Vinegar, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Cardamom Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Turmeric Extract, Ginger Powder, Soya Bean, Wheat, Garlic Powder, Parsley, Garlic, Onion Powder, White Pepper, Alcohol, Bay Leaf.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25mins Remove label and pierce film lid several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W 5 mins 30secs/ 900W 5 mins
Remove label and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power, stirring halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Made using Thai chicken.
1 Servings
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
400g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (365g**)
|Energy
|458kJ / 108kcal
|1671kJ / 396kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|7.3g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|14.9g
|54.5g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|5.7g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|1.8g
|Protein
|7.4g
|27.1g
|Salt
|0.40g
|1.44g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 365g.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of 1.5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
If there was a no star I would of given that. It’s bland no taste of coconut at all and the rice is hard as nails. AVOID
Very watery and not that tasty. Not keen