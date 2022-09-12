Frank's Red Hot Fire-Roasted Jalapeno Hot Sauce 135Ml

Not for the hot sauce fan
As a HOT sauce its very mild, i wasn't very impressed with the taste or the watery make up of the sauce even after a good shake.
Perfect heat
Delicious. Use a little for less heat and more for fire. Simple huh? The heat doesn't linger in your mouth either. Did I mention it tastes good too?
Great hot sauce
Ideal table sauce to spice things up. Can also be used to add spice to recipes
Fiery flavour
First time using it and it's got a flavoursome fiery taste (but not crazy hot) which just a little bit different. Just the thing to perk up a boring omelette.
Wow
Wow this is a must have item
Really nice punchy flavour. Much better value than another green chilli sauce of the leading brand.