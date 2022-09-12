We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Frank's Red Hot Fire-Roasted Jalapeno Hot Sauce 135Ml

Product Description

  • Jalapeno Pepper Hot Sauce
  • For more tips visit www.franksredhot.co.uk
  • Frank's Red Hot Fire-Roasted Jalapeno hot sauce is developed by combining Fire-Roasted Jalapeno Peppers, Roasted Garlic and Lime for a craft taste experience. Great with grilled chicken, stuffed peppers, loaded nachos and tacos.
  • ©2021 The French's Food Company McCormick UK
  • Chilli rating - Medium - 2
  • No Added Preservatives
  • No Artificial Flavourings or Colours
  • No Added MSG
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 135ML

Information

Ingredients

Fire-Roasted Green Jalapeno Chilli (31%), Water, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Roasted Garlic Purée, Garlic Powder, Lime Juice Concentrate, Ground Cumin, Colour (Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins)

Storage

After opening, refrigerate and consume within 4 weeks.Best before: see neck of the bottle

Produce of

Produced in GB with Chilli Peppers from non-EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • The French's Food Company McCormick UK,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB,

Return to

  • Get in Touch:
  • The French's Food Company McCormick UK,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB,
  • UK.
  • franks.enqueries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

145g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy102kJ/24kcal
Fat0.3g
of which saturates<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.1g
of which sugars1.6g
Fibre1.0g
Protein0.8g
Salt3.05g
6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Not for the hot sauce fan

1 stars

As a HOT sauce its very mild, i wasn't very impressed with the taste or the watery make up of the sauce even after a good shake.

Perfect heat

5 stars

Delicious. Use a little for less heat and more for fire. Simple huh? The heat doesn't linger in your mouth either. Did I mention it tastes good too?

Great hot sauce

5 stars

Ideal table sauce to spice things up. Can also be used to add spice to recipes

Fiery flavour

5 stars

First time using it and it's got a flavoursome fiery taste (but not crazy hot) which just a little bit different. Just the thing to perk up a boring omelette.

Wow

5 stars

Wow this is a must have item

Really nice punchy flavour.

5 stars

Really nice punchy flavour. Much better value than another green chilli sauce of the leading brand.

