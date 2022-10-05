We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Tesco Lemonade 330Ml

4.6(27)Write a review
Tesco Lemonade 330Ml
£0.50
£0.15/100ml

Each can

Energy
170kJ
40kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.4g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 52kJ / 12kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated lemonade soft drink with lemon juice from concentrate, sugar and sweetener.
  • Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks for more than 25 years. We take old favourites, and carefully evolve these recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • SHERBERTY & SWEET Made with lemon juice from concentrate for a bright citrus zing
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Sugar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (2%), Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Sucralose).

Storage

Not suitable for freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..

Recycling info

Can. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

330ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlEach can (330ml)
Energy52kJ / 12kcal170kJ / 40kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate2.8g9.4g
Sugars2.8g9.4g
Fibre<0.1g<0.1g
Protein<0.1g<0.1g
Salt0.01g0.05g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

27 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Excellent neat or as a mixer!

5 stars

Very refreshing with a good lemon tang. Ideal for making beer or lager shandies.

Excellent as a mixer with v good taste

5 stars

Excellent as a mixer with v good taste

Nice taste

5 stars

Nice taste

A good priced drink especially on offer

5 stars

Bought on offer for a refreshing drink during the.

A good bargain

5 stars

Good taste, very reasonably priced

We liked this lemonade, it was really good value a

5 stars

We liked this lemonade, it was really good value at the price and a nice alternative to always drinking coke

Top of the pops.

5 stars

Really like this. It’s got a nice flavour not chemically like most cheap fizzy drinks. Even the kids who are brand snobs like this Over the branded ones.

Tastes as good as branded lemonade

5 stars

Tastes as good as branded lemonade

Excellent as a Summer Heatwave drink or mixer (Sha

5 stars

Excellent as a Summer Heatwave drink or mixer (Shandy / Cocktail etc). RB.

‘NO’ to aspartame and other artificial sweeteners

2 stars

Don’t personally agree with sugar substitutes and am allergic to aspartame, However there’s no brand that does full sugar any more like Coca Cola’s coke. Used to be able to get 7-up or Sprite but now these have that substitute now! Had a party and needed to offer lemonade!

