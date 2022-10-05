Tesco Lemonade 330Ml

Excellent neat or as a mixer!
Very refreshing with a good lemon tang. Ideal for making beer or lager shandies.
Excellent as a mixer with v good taste
Excellent as a mixer with v good taste
Nice taste
Nice taste
A good priced drink especially on offer
Bought on offer for a refreshing drink during the.
A good bargain
Good taste, very reasonably priced
We liked this lemonade, it was really good value a
We liked this lemonade, it was really good value at the price and a nice alternative to always drinking coke
Top of the pops.
Really like this. It’s got a nice flavour not chemically like most cheap fizzy drinks. Even the kids who are brand snobs like this Over the branded ones.
Tastes as good as branded lemonade
Tastes as good as branded lemonade
Excellent as a Summer Heatwave drink or mixer (Sha
Excellent as a Summer Heatwave drink or mixer (Shandy / Cocktail etc). RB.
‘NO’ to aspartame and other artificial sweeteners
Don’t personally agree with sugar substitutes and am allergic to aspartame, However there’s no brand that does full sugar any more like Coca Cola’s coke. Used to be able to get 7-up or Sprite but now these have that substitute now! Had a party and needed to offer lemonade!