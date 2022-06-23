Bisto Spicy Pepper Sauce Pots 2 X 90G

OKish!
Just about OK but won’t buy again
Absolutely vile
Gave this a go - it's not cheap for 2 x 90g pots. A pot would maybe do 1 steak. Goopy consistency, Takes like a mixture of chemicals. Nothing like a pepper sauce - both of us struggled to identify what it actually tasted of - and we're still struggling. It's simply unpleasant texture and taste-wise.
Not spicy and not peppery
I bought this to go with sirloin steaks and was very disappointed with the quality and taste of this sauce. It was insipid and watery in texture and hardly a peppery taste at all. Basically was a thin gravy with feint hint of pepper and definitely not spicy. Will not be buying again.
Good enough
Not fantastic but certainly good enough for everyday use. Could do with being a bit more peppery but ok
Don't waste your money.
Absolute rubbish!! Think they just waved the pepper over the top. Slimy and no flavour. Threw the second pot in the bin.