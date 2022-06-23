We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bisto Spicy Pepper Sauce Pots 2 X 90G

2(5)Write a review
£1.85
£1.03/100g

Per 90g (1 pot)

Energy
273kJ
66kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
4.4g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.7g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.92g

medium

15%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as sold

Product Description

  • Ready to Use Pepper Sauce.
  • Bisto trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Ready in 50 Sec
  • Low Sugar
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180G
  • Low Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Modified Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Cream (Milk), Whey Permeate Powder (Milk), Cream Powder (Milk), Salt, Pasteurised Whole Egg, Flavourings (contain Milk), Sugar, Ground Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Ground White Pepper, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Roasted Barley Malt Extract

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once heated use immediately, do not reheat.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.
  • Separation of ingredients is natural.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Recycling info

Lid. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Name and address

  • Freepost Premier Foods.
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • If you have any problems please keep the packaging and phone UK: 0800 234 6328 Mon - Fri 9.00am - 5.00pm.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814.
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • www.bisto.co.uk

Net Contents

2 x 90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 90g (1 pot) as sold
Energy (kJ)/(kcal)303kJ273kJ
-73kcal66kcal
Fat4.9g4.4g
of which Saturates1.2g1.1g
Carbohydrate6.1g5.5g
of which Sugars1.9g1.7g
Fibre<0.5g<0.5g
Protein0.9g0.8g
Salt1.02g0.92g
This pack contains 2 portions--
5 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

OKish!

3 stars

Just about OK but won’t buy again

Absolutely vile

1 stars

Gave this a go - it's not cheap for 2 x 90g pots. A pot would maybe do 1 steak. Goopy consistency, Takes like a mixture of chemicals. Nothing like a pepper sauce - both of us struggled to identify what it actually tasted of - and we're still struggling. It's simply unpleasant texture and taste-wise.

Not spicy and not peppery

1 stars

I bought this to go with sirloin steaks and was very disappointed with the quality and taste of this sauce. It was insipid and watery in texture and hardly a peppery taste at all. Basically was a thin gravy with feint hint of pepper and definitely not spicy. Will not be buying again.

Good enough

4 stars

Not fantastic but certainly good enough for everyday use. Could do with being a bit more peppery but ok

Don't waste your money.

1 stars

Absolute rubbish!! Think they just waved the pepper over the top. Slimy and no flavour. Threw the second pot in the bin.

