Tesco Creamy Mustard Chicken With Potato & Onion Hash 400G

Lovely quick ping meal add a bit of garlic bread to compliment
We had this meal for lunch. The chicken & sauce were excellent but we found the potatoes a bit hard in places. Could have been cooked a bit more.
One of your best tasted ready meals when you’re in a rush.
Absolutely delicious meal of chicken potatoes and mustard sauce which you might turn your nose up at but I tried it and it is a lovely meal it has plenty of chicken in the sauce not at all what I expected but I was so happy with it I told all my family about it Tesco also used to do it with spicy rice but It isn’t available now
I always microwave this one, so couldn't say how it is from the oven. It's a really tasty and easy meal, ready in minutes. The sauce is flavoursome and creamy, plenty of chicken pieces, and the potato has is a great accompanyment - no extra seasoning needed for me.
As ready meals go, this is one of the best. Potato hash was really good, chicken was nice and plenty of sauce. I added some green veg to it but there was certainly a good size portion and I've already purchased again!
it was very nice and tasty but i would have liked a little more onion
Very yummy, added loads of veg. Will be buying it again.
Delicious as usual but the portion size seems to be smaller than I remember.
