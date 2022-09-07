We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Creamy Mustard Chicken With Potato & Onion Hash 400G

4.6(32)Write a review
£2.80
£7.00/kg

Each pack

Energy
2334kJ
556kcal
28%of the reference intake
Fat
19.7g

medium

28%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.2g

high

41%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.1g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.21g

medium

20%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 621kJ / 148kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken in a cream and mustard sauce with roasted potato and onion.
  • Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Classic Kitchen Dijon, English and wholegrain mustard sauce spiced with chipotle chilli
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Roasted Potato and Onion Hash (45%) [Potato, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Black Pepper], Cooked Chicken (18%) [Chicken, Cornflour], Whole Milk, Water, Single Cream (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Garlic Purée, Mustard Seed, Salt, Tomato Purée, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Mustard Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Wheat Flour, Concentrated Red Pepper Juice, Chipotle Chilli, Smoked Paprika, White Wine Vinegar, Jalapeño Pepper, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven heat. 190˚C/Fan 170˚C/Gas 5 24 mins Pierce film lid over sauce and peel back film lid over potato and onions. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190˚C/Fan 170˚C/Gas 5 35 mins Pierce film lid over sauce and peel back film lid over potato and onions. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 5 mins / 900W 4 mins 30 secs
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power and stir sauce halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W 9 mins 30 secs / 900W 9 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power and stir sauce halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (376g**)
Energy621kJ / 148kcal2334kJ / 556kcal
Fat5.2g19.7g
Saturates2.2g8.2g
Carbohydrate15.3g57.4g
Sugars1.6g6.1g
Fibre2.5g9.3g
Protein8.7g32.6g
Salt0.32g1.21g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When oven heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 376g.--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

32 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Lovely quick ping meal add a bit of garlic bread t

5 stars

Lovely quick ping meal add a bit of garlic bread to compliment

We had this meal for lunch. The chicken & sauce we

4 stars

We had this meal for lunch. The chicken & sauce were excellent but we found the potatoes a bit hard in places. Could have been cooked a bit more.

One of your best tasted ready meals when you’re in

5 stars

One of your best tasted ready meals when you’re in a rush.

Really tasty ready meal

5 stars

Absolutely delicious meal of chicken potatoes and mustard sauce which you might turn your nose up at but I tried it and it is a lovely meal it has plenty of chicken in the sauce not at all what I expected but I was so happy with it I told all my family about it Tesco also used to do it with spicy rice but It isn’t available now

Fast and Good

4 stars

I always microwave this one, so couldn't say how it is from the oven. It's a really tasty and easy meal, ready in minutes. The sauce is flavoursome and creamy, plenty of chicken pieces, and the potato has is a great accompanyment - no extra seasoning needed for me.

One of the best ready meals

5 stars

As ready meals go, this is one of the best. Potato hash was really good, chicken was nice and plenty of sauce. I added some green veg to it but there was certainly a good size portion and I've already purchased again!

i would buy againvery tasty

5 stars

it was very nice and tasty but i would have liked a little more onion

Yummy.

5 stars

Very yummy, added loads of veg. Will be buying it again.

Yummy

5 stars

Delicious as usual but the portion size seems to be smaller than I remember.

Fast ready meal

5 stars

Haven’t eaten it yet. In the freezer for later

1-10 of 32 reviews

