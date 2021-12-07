We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mr Kiplng Winter Berry & Custard Crumble Tarts X6

Mr Kiplng Winter Berry & Custard Crumble Tarts X6
£2.25
£0.38/each

Per tart (53g)

Energy
878kJ
209kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
7.8g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.7g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
15.3g

high

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1631kJ

Product Description

  • Shortcrust Pastry Cases with Winter Berry Filling (24%), Covered with a Custard Filling (22%) and Finished with a Butter Crumble Topping (17%).
  • Introducing Mr Kipling Signature Collection: a combination of mouth-watering flavours in Mr Kipling's most renowned recipes to create a range of deliciously indulgent cakes.
  • Whether it's treating yourself or sharing with friends, the Signature Collection brings a special moment to every day.
  • Discover the Mr Kipling Signature Collection Winter Berry and Custard Crumble Tarts; crumbly Mr Kipling pastry with a dollop of spiced winter berry filling, covered with a layer of creamy custard and finished with a crunchy butter crumble.
  • Mr Kipling trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Exceedingly Good Christmas
  • No Hydrogenated Fat
  • 100% Natural Flavours & No Artificial Colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Glucose Syrup, Water, Dextrose, Diced Bramley Apple, Salted Butter (Milk), Bramley Apple Purée, Whey Powder (Milk), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Blackberry Purée, Sweetened Diced Cranberries (Cranberries, Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Modified Maize Starch, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Ground Cinnamon, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Sorbitan Monostearate, Polysorbate 60), Ground Mixed Spice (Cinnamon, Coriander, Dill, Ginger, Nutmeg, Cloves), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite, (Sulphites), Sulphur Dioxide), Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Carotenes, Curcumin), Dried Egg, Soya Flour, Flavourings (contain Milk)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best Stored in a Cool, Dry Place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Foil. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee - We want you to enjoy these Winter Berry & Custard Crumble Tarts at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

6 x Tarts

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer tart (53g)
Energy1631kJ878kJ
-388kcal209kcal
Fat14.5g7.8g
of which Saturates5.0g2.7g
Carbohydrate60.1g32.4g
of which Sugars28.4g15.3g
Fibre1.7g0.9g
Protein3.5g1.9g
Salt0.29g0.15g
This pack contains 6 portions--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

4 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Not impressed

2 stars

Not as nice as a mince pie or a custard tart more akin to a value jam tart.

Clever - but very disappointing

2 stars

Nothing like the picture on the side of the box! The picture shows a deep fruit filling with an equally generous helping of custard covered with crumble. Umm lovely! The content was disappointing, each tart had a smear of jam, a shallow layer of custard and how they manage to get the crumble to float on a cushion of air…. clever - but very disappointing, all pastry and sugar.

Tasty and delish especially with cup of tea

5 stars

Regardless of other reviews i love these, but ive got a sweet tooth and love things like these , they are just the right combo with the fruit , custard and crumbly top but make sure u got a plate underneath while eating coz it does tend to crumble

Terrible! The inside of the tarts look nothing lik

1 stars

Terrible! The inside of the tarts look nothing like the picture on the box! What's worse is that they do not taste good at all! It's literally like eating a load of spice with a tiny bit of spice! There is no taste of custard or berries! So sweet, I find them virtually inedible! I'll be sticking to Tesco's mince pies instead!

