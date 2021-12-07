Mr Kiplng Winter Berry & Custard Crumble Tarts X6

Not impressed
Not as nice as a mince pie or a custard tart more akin to a value jam tart.
Clever - but very disappointing
Nothing like the picture on the side of the box! The picture shows a deep fruit filling with an equally generous helping of custard covered with crumble. Umm lovely! The content was disappointing, each tart had a smear of jam, a shallow layer of custard and how they manage to get the crumble to float on a cushion of air…. clever - but very disappointing, all pastry and sugar.
Tasty and delish especially with cup of tea
Regardless of other reviews i love these, but ive got a sweet tooth and love things like these , they are just the right combo with the fruit , custard and crumbly top but make sure u got a plate underneath while eating coz it does tend to crumble
Terrible! The inside of the tarts look nothing like the picture on the box! What's worse is that they do not taste good at all! It's literally like eating a load of spice with a tiny bit of spice! There is no taste of custard or berries! So sweet, I find them virtually inedible! I'll be sticking to Tesco's mince pies instead!