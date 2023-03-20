London Essence Pomelo & P/Pepr Tonic Water 6 X 150Ml
Product Description
- Pink Pepper and Pomelo Flavour Tonic Water
- The London Essence Company Pomelo and Pink Peppercorn Tonic Water has the balance of sweet, sharp pomelo fruit, and an undertone of warming pink peppercorn.
- Perfectly sparkling, this light and low-calorie mixer also features the traditional touch of quinine, for tonic water’s signature bitter finish.
- The London Essence Company Pomelo and Pink Peppercorn Tonic Water is an exemplary choice for pairing with floral and citrus gins.
- The London Essence Company Estd. 1896, specialists in the art and alchemy of taste.
- The London Essence Company infuses contemporary beverages with the glamour and nostalgia of the old world, to effortlessly elevate any occasion.
- When you choose a drink from our collection, you're choosing good taste, and an intelligent union of flavours your guests are sure to notice.
- London Essence Co. is a registered trademark.
- EXQUISITE TASTE AND AROMA: Our Pomelo and Pink Pepper Tonic Water is fresh and sweet with a warming spicy note.
- DISTILLED BOTANICAL ESSENCE: A precise balance of sweet, sharp pomelo fruit, and a warming undertone our pink peppercorn distillate.
- LOW IN CALORIES: With less than 20 calories per 100ml, be prepared to indulge in the perfect Tonic Water that works with any diet.
- Suitable for vegetarians and veNO ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS: As with the rest of our collection, our Pomelo and Pink Peppercorn Tonic Water, is sweetened naturally with fructose.gans
- ACCENTUATES THE FINEST SPIRITS: Pairs ideally with floral and citrus gins. Garnish with a grapefruit twist, pink rosebud or pink peppercorns.
- Pack size: 900ML
- Low in calories
Information
Ingredients
Sparkling Water, Pure Fructose, Flavourings (Natural Flavouring, Pink Pepper Distillate, Natural Grapefruit Flavouring, Quinine), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Colour (Anthocyanins)
Storage
Best Before End: See Base of Cans.
Preparation and Usage
- Sparkling drink; Best served chilled.
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings of 150ml
Additives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Warnings
- CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.
Name and address
- londonessenceco.com
Net Contents
6 x 150ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 150ml Can (1 serving)
|Energy
|81kJ/19kcal
|122kJ/29kcal
|Carbohydrate
|4.5g
|6.8g
|of which Sugars
|4.5g
|6.8g
|Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, protein and salt
|-
|-
|Pack contains 6 servings of 150ml
|-
|-
Safety information
CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.
