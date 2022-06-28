We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Birds Eye Green Cuisine Fishless Fingers 12 Pack 336G

4.1(8)Write a review
Birds Eye Green Cuisine Fishless Fingers 12 Pack 336G
£ 2.50
£7.45/kg
Clubcard Price

Per 4 fishless finger oven baked provides:

Energy
1181kJ
282kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
14g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.9g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
1.5g

medium

25%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Textured rice flake, coated in breadcrumbs, lightly fried.
  • Enjoy Green Cuisine fishless fingers as part of a varied, balanced diet & healthy lifestyle
  • For a Sustainable Tomorrow
  • Making a Difference with Responsibly Sourced and Prepared Food Every Day
  • birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • All Natural Plant Power
  • Our Fingers are made with Rice Flakes coated in Crunchy Breadcrumbs to produce our Delicious fishless fingers. Full of goodness* & simply delicious.
  • *Omega 3 contributes towards the normal function of the heart.
  • 'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
  • Powered by plants
  • Source of protein and omega 3
  • Fish-Free
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 336G
  • Omega 3 contributes towards the normal function of the heart
  • Source of protein
  • Source of omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Textured Rice Flake (40%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Spices, Yeast, Wheat Fibre, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Flour

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in capital letters.

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: To prepare...
Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
- These instructions are guidelines only.
- Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Grill
Instructions: Alternatively
12-15 mins
Pre-heat the grill.
Turn over occasionally.
Cook until crisp and golden.

Oven cook
Instructions: 230°C, Fan 210°C, Gas Mark 8 12-15 mins
Pre-heat the oven. Place on a baking tray in the top part of the oven.
Turn over halfway through cooking.
Cook until crisp and golden.

Preparation and Usage

  • Try a classic with a twist
  • A twist on the fish finger sandwich, why not try these delicious fishless fingers with lots of lettuce, cucumber & tomato salsa on thin sliced wholegrain bread?

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77 Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1800 817 358
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,

Net Contents

336g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per 4 Fishless Fingers Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ1073kJ1181kJ
- kcal257kcal282kcal
Fat13g14g
- of which Saturates1.0g1.1g
Carbohydrate26g29g
- of which Sugars1.7g1.9g
Fibre2.0g2.3g
Protein7.9g8.9g
Salt1.3g1.5g
A serving of 4 fishless finger oven baked provides: 1.5g α-Linolenic fatty acid--
This pack contains 3 portions--
8 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Nice crispy coating good texture needs a little mo

4 stars

Nice crispy coating good texture needs a little more flavour

Pretty pointless product really

3 stars

Yes, totally fishless but with a taste like floury cardboard. Take note Tesco. Quorn ones are far superior. Bird's Eye: go back to the drawing board.

filling is mush. cutting through them with a knife

3 stars

filling is mush. cutting through them with a knife just smushes it down cause its too soft. plant chef fish free fingers are superior.

try them

5 stars

better than Quorn. these are fatter and softer and very nice with peas and chips

Fish-like fingers

3 stars

Basically, these have a subtle fish-taste but are very dough chewy. BirdsEye can do much better with their fish-free recipe...

Best fishless fingers I've tasted

5 stars

Lovely crisp crumb and perfect flaky texture to the filling.

Great tasting vegan fish less fingers.

5 stars

Great tasting compared to others I have tried. Would thoroughly recommend if you are vegan or vegetarian .

Excellent

5 stars

Really lovely, a great firm texture and no smell of chlorine like a lot of vegetarian 'fish' products What we need now are some Vegetarian Butcher no meat, meat ball. They are cracking.

