Birds Eye Green Cuisine Fishless Fingers 12 Pack 336G

Nice crispy coating good texture needs a little mo
Nice crispy coating good texture needs a little more flavour
Pretty pointless product really
Yes, totally fishless but with a taste like floury cardboard. Take note Tesco. Quorn ones are far superior. Bird's Eye: go back to the drawing board.
filling is mush. cutting through them with a knife
filling is mush. cutting through them with a knife just smushes it down cause its too soft. plant chef fish free fingers are superior.
try them
better than Quorn. these are fatter and softer and very nice with peas and chips
Fish-like fingers
Basically, these have a subtle fish-taste but are very dough chewy. BirdsEye can do much better with their fish-free recipe...
Best fishless fingers I've tasted
Lovely crisp crumb and perfect flaky texture to the filling.
Great tasting vegan fish less fingers.
Great tasting compared to others I have tried. Would thoroughly recommend if you are vegan or vegetarian .
Excellent
Really lovely, a great firm texture and no smell of chlorine like a lot of vegetarian 'fish' products What we need now are some Vegetarian Butcher no meat, meat ball. They are cracking.