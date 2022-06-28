We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Three Cheese Pasta Bake 750G

3.2(6)Write a review
Tesco Three Cheese Pasta Bake 750G
£ 3.50
£4.67/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
2056kJ
488kcal
24%of the reference intake
Fat
11.6g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.4g

high

32%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.5g

low

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.95g

low

16%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 548kJ / 130kcal

Product Description

  • Pasta in a tomato sauce topped with mozzarella full fat soft cheese, Cheddar and red Leicester cheeses.
  • A Taste of Italy Pasta Bake in tomato sauce topped with mozzarella, Cheddar and red Leicester cheeses make this a tasty comforting ready meal for 2. As with all of our Tesco Ready Meals enjoy as oven ready or as a microwave meal for your convenience. Our team of chefs work together to create well loved Italian inspired dishes using the same passion and creativity as you would at home.
  • A Taste of Italy Rich tomato sauce topped with grated mozzarella, Cheddar & red Leicester.
  • Pack size: 750G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato (43%), Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (4%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (2%), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk) (2%), Onion, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Basil, Sugar, Salt, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 45-50 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 9 mins 30 secs / 900W 8 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W 15 mins 30 secs / 900W 13 mins 30 secs
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (375g)
Energy548kJ / 130kcal2056kJ / 488kcal
Fat3.1g11.6g
Saturates1.7g6.4g
Carbohydrate18.8g70.5g
Sugars2.8g10.5g
Fibre1.7g6.4g
Protein5.9g22.1g
Salt0.25g0.95g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

6 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Quite bland and tasteless.

3 stars

For the price the portion size was good, I found it very bland though. If I bought again I would definitely add more flavours to it myself and top with more cheese.

Disappointed

2 stars

We have liked every pasta bake until this one. Watery, tasteless sauce. Cheese didn't melt. Very disappointing. Will be sticking to the others in future.

Really tasty

5 stars

This is really tasty and easy to just reheat after a busy day. Good value for money when it comes on offer.

Bland and flavourless

1 stars

Bland and flavourless

Delicious

5 stars

This pasta is always quality, it's tasty and cheesy. Perfect after a hard day's work with garlic bread.

OK

3 stars

Not for me because I don’t eat cheese. But everybody else in the house loved it!!

