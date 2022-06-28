Tesco Three Cheese Pasta Bake 750G

Quite bland and tasteless.
For the price the portion size was good, I found it very bland though. If I bought again I would definitely add more flavours to it myself and top with more cheese.
Disappointed
We have liked every pasta bake until this one. Watery, tasteless sauce. Cheese didn't melt. Very disappointing. Will be sticking to the others in future.
Really tasty
This is really tasty and easy to just reheat after a busy day. Good value for money when it comes on offer.
Bland and flavourless
Delicious
This pasta is always quality, it's tasty and cheesy. Perfect after a hard day's work with garlic bread.
OK
Not for me because I don’t eat cheese. But everybody else in the house loved it!!