Northumbria Spring Still Spring Water 12X330ml

Good Product - If You Can Get At It
Water is water is water and this water is refreshing, particularly when chilled as recommended. Sadly, however, I found the cans incredibly difficult and even potentially dangerous to open. I like the water but can't recommend, especially for elderly customers and those with arthritis in the hands, hence the low rating.
Did not like the taste
Did not like the taste of this water, could definitely tell the difference between bottled and this. Much prefer bottled as you can carry these with you, not so much a tin which is more to be drunk there and then.
Favourite still water ...
It is my favourite still water. I like that it is in a can rather than plastic. The cans stack tidily in the fridge.
Eco friendly from box to can
Fully environmentally friendly, fantastic idea, lovely sleek can and doesn’t take of metal just natural water!