We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Northumbria Spring Still Spring Water 12X330ml

3.2(4)Write a review
Northumbria Spring Still Spring Water 12X330ml
£5.00
£0.13/100ml

Product Description

  • Still Spring Water
  • Canned at source, we seal in the freshness of our Northumbria Spring water in an infinitely recyclable can. Served ice cold, our water tastes cool and fresh from the first, to the last sip. Enjoy the ultimate refreshment experience with Northumbria Spring.
  • Our spring water has naturally higher levels of calcium and magnesium than most other waters.
  • From the Land of the Far Horizons
  • Pack size: 3960ML

Information

Storage

Store in a dry, cool place away from direct sunlight, strong odours, and chemicals.Best before end: See side of box.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Recycling info

Pack. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Clearly Drinks Ltd,
  • Riverside Road,
  • Sunderland,
  • SR5 3JG.

Return to

  • Clearly Drinks Ltd,
  • Riverside Road,
  • Sunderland,
  • SR5 3JG.
  • www.clearlydrinks.co.uk

Net Contents

12 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesTypical Analysis mg/l
Calcium Ca107
Magnesium Mg47
Sodium Na22
Potassium K2.2
Iron Fe<0.02
Chloride CI47
Sulphate SO4157
Nitrate NO329
Flouride F<0.2
pH7.2
View all Still Water

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Good Product - If You Can Get At It

2 stars

Water is water is water and this water is refreshing, particularly when chilled as recommended. Sadly, however, I found the cans incredibly difficult and even potentially dangerous to open. I like the water but can't recommend, especially for elderly customers and those with arthritis in the hands, hence the low rating.

Did not like the taste

1 stars

Did not like the taste of this water, could definitely tell the difference between bottled and this. Much prefer bottled as you can carry these with you, not so much a tin which is more to be drunk there and then.

Favourite still water ...

5 stars

It is my favourite still water. I like that it is in a can rather than plastic. The cans stack tidily in the fridge.

Eco friendly from box to can

5 stars

Fully environmentally friendly, fantastic idea, lovely sleek can and doesn’t take of metal just natural water!

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here