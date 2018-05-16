New
Galaxy Chocolate Egg 310G
Product Description
- Hollow Egg - Hollow milk chocolate egg. Galaxy Smooth Milk - Milk chocolate. Galaxy Caramel - Milk chocolate with a soft caramel filling (40%). Galaxy Orange - Orange flavoured milk chocolate.
- We source Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa under the mass balance method. Find out more at ra.org/mb.
- Hollow Egg
- Portions per pack: ~7, Portion size: 25 g
- Galaxy Smooth Milk and Galaxy Orange
- Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 42 g
- Galaxy Caramel
- Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 48 g
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 310G
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, Peanuts, Wheat
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Net Contents
310g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Palm Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100 g
|/ 42 g (%*)
|Energy
|2279kJ
|957kJ (11%)
|-
|546kcal
|229kcal (11%)
|Fat
|32g
|14g (20%)
|of which saturates
|20g
|8.3g (42%)
|Carbohydrate
|56g
|23g (9%)
|of which sugars
|55g
|23g (26%)
|Protein
|7.2g
|3.0g (6%)
|Salt
|0.27g
|0.11g (2%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 42 g
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Palm Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Orange Flavouring, Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100 g
|/ 42 g (%*)
|Energy
|2277kJ
|956kJ (11%)
|-
|545kcal
|229kcal (11%)
|Fat
|32g
|14g (20%)
|of which saturates
|20g
|8.3g (42%)
|Carbohydrate
|56g
|23g (9%)
|of which sugars
|55g
|23g (26%)
|Protein
|7.2g
|3.0g (6%)
|Salt
|0.27g
|0.11g (2%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 42 g
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100 g
|/ 25 g (%*)
|Energy
|2209kJ
|552kJ (7%)
|-
|528kcal
|132kcal (7%)
|Fat
|29g
|7.2g (10%)
|of which saturates
|17g
|4.3g (22%)
|Carbohydrate
|59g
|15g (6%)
|of which sugars
|58g
|15g (17%)
|Protein
|7.5g
|1.9g (4%)
|Salt
|0.27g
|0.07g (1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Portions per pack: ~7, Portion size: 25 g
|-
|-
