Bassetts Vitamins Woman 50+ 30Pk

30 Orange & Lemon flavoured multivitamin & multimineral food supplement pastilles with sweeteners.
Soft & ChewyOne-a-DayBones - Vitamin DImmune Support - Vitamin DExpert NutritionNo Added SugarAs we get older, the right nutrition for our bodies changes. We've formulated these multivitamin and multimineral pastilles to give your body the help you're looking for in supporting your health and living life to the full. Each deliciously soft and chewy one-a-day pastille contains: Vitamin D for bone health, Vitamins C and D for immune support and Iron and Vitamin B12 to help reduce tiredness and fatigue.Bones & MusclesVitamin D helps absorption of Calcium and helps support healthy bones and muscle functionImmune SupportVitamins C and D and Zinc help support the immune systemEnergyIron and Vitamins B6 and B12 help reduce tiredness and fatigue and these nutrients, and Copper, each contribute to the release of energy from foodHormonal BalanceIodine supports normal thyroid function and Vitamin B6 supports balance of hormonal activityWellbeingVitamins B6 and B12 support normal psychological function, Pantothenic acid (Vitamin B5) supports normal mental performance and Iron contributes to normal cognitive functionHeartThiamin (Vitamin B1) contributes to healthy heart functionEyesRiboflavin (Vitamin B2) helps support healthy visionNervous SystemRiboflavin (Vitamin B2) and Vitamins B6 and B12 help support the working of the nervous systemOur Guide to NRV*15% a little top-up30% a bit more support50% supporting daily diet100% fully supporting daily diet200% or 300% a specific recommendation*NRV=Nutrient Reference Value.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
No added sugar - Contains naturally occurring sugarsNatural flavours and coloursBlend of 21 Vitamins & Minerals
No added sugar
Ingredients
Sweeteners (Maltitol Syrup, Sorbitol, Sucralose), Gelatine (Bovine), Ascorbic Acid, DL-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate, Orange Flavouring, Acid (Malic Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins), Dexpanthenol, Lemon Flavouring, Glazing Agent [Vegetable Oil (Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Sunflower Oil), Carnauba Wax], Nicotinamide, Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium, Ferrous Citrate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Zinc Citrate, Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid, Retinyl Palmitate, Manganese Citrate, Thiamin Hydrochloride, Cupric Citrate, D-Biotin, Potassium Iodate, Phylloquinone, Sodium Selenite, Cholecalciferol, Sodium Molybdate, Chromium Chloride, Cyanocobalamin
Produce of
Made with Care in the UK - Maltitol not from UK
Net Contents
30 x Pastilles
Preparation and Usage
Suggested daily intake: one pastille daily.Do not exceed the suggested daily intake.
Additives
Contains Sweeteners
Lower age limit
12 Years