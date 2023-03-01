Bassetts Vitamins Woman 50+ 30Pk

30 Orange & Lemon flavoured multivitamin & multimineral food supplement pastilles with sweeteners.

Soft & Chewy One-a-Day Bones - Vitamin D Immune Support - Vitamin D Expert Nutrition No Added Sugar As we get older, the right nutrition for our bodies changes. We've formulated these multivitamin and multimineral pastilles to give your body the help you're looking for in supporting your health and living life to the full. Each deliciously soft and chewy one-a-day pastille contains: Vitamin D for bone health, Vitamins C and D for immune support and Iron and Vitamin B12 to help reduce tiredness and fatigue. Bones & Muscles Vitamin D helps absorption of Calcium and helps support healthy bones and muscle function Immune Support Vitamins C and D and Zinc help support the immune system Energy Iron and Vitamins B6 and B12 help reduce tiredness and fatigue and these nutrients, and Copper, each contribute to the release of energy from food Hormonal Balance Iodine supports normal thyroid function and Vitamin B6 supports balance of hormonal activity Wellbeing Vitamins B6 and B12 support normal psychological function, Pantothenic acid (Vitamin B5) supports normal mental performance and Iron contributes to normal cognitive function Heart Thiamin (Vitamin B1) contributes to healthy heart function Eyes Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) helps support healthy vision Nervous System Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) and Vitamins B6 and B12 help support the working of the nervous system Our Guide to NRV* 15% a little top-up 30% a bit more support 50% supporting daily diet 100% fully supporting daily diet 200% or 300% a specific recommendation *NRV=Nutrient Reference Value.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

No added sugar - Contains naturally occurring sugars Natural flavours and colours Blend of 21 Vitamins & Minerals

No added sugar

Ingredients

Sweeteners (Maltitol Syrup, Sorbitol, Sucralose), Gelatine (Bovine), Ascorbic Acid, DL-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate, Orange Flavouring, Acid (Malic Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins), Dexpanthenol, Lemon Flavouring, Glazing Agent [Vegetable Oil (Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Sunflower Oil), Carnauba Wax], Nicotinamide, Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium, Ferrous Citrate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Zinc Citrate, Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid, Retinyl Palmitate, Manganese Citrate, Thiamin Hydrochloride, Cupric Citrate, D-Biotin, Potassium Iodate, Phylloquinone, Sodium Selenite, Cholecalciferol, Sodium Molybdate, Chromium Chloride, Cyanocobalamin

Produce of

Made with Care in the UK - Maltitol not from UK

Net Contents

30 x Pastilles

Preparation and Usage

Suggested daily intake: one pastille daily. Do not exceed the suggested daily intake.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

Lower age limit

12 Years