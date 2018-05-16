We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Little Moons Chocolate & Hazelnut Ice Cream Mochi 192G

Little Moons Chocolate & Hazelnut Ice Cream Mochi 192G
£ 4.50
£2.35/100g

New

Product Description

  • Vegan Chocolate Hazelnut Ice Cream Mochi: six vegan chocolate hazelnut ice cream bites wrapped in sweet rice dough (40 %).
  • Discover our collection of flavours at littlemoons.co.uk
  • So close you can almost taste it...
  • Give your mochi 5 mins out of the freezer before diving in. They're worth the wait.
  • Good things come to those who wait...
  • Some ice creams can consist of up to 90% air, not ours. The higher density of our gelato means it's not as soft straight out the freezer but results in a more intense flavour with patience.
  • We grew up in our family bakery, surrounded by a passion for incredible food from around the world, so when we started Little Moons we wanted to bring that ethos to ice cream. With a mouthful of ice cream lovingly wrapped in soft mochi dough, each Little Moon is a little lift to elevate your day. We hope you love them.
  • Viv & Howard, Founders
  • 344 kJ, 82 kcal Per Ball
  • 1076 kJ / 256 kcal per 100 g
  • Delightfully decadent
  • Ice Cream Wrapped in Soft Rice Dough
  • Dietary Gluten Free
  • No Artificial Flavourings, Colours or Preservatives
  • Vegan Friendly
  • Pack size: 192G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Rice Flour, Belgian Chocolate (6 %) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Trehalose*, Caramelized Hazelnuts (4 %) [Sugar, Hazelnuts (40%), Cocoa Butter], Dry Glucose Syrup, Coconut Milk, Coconut Oil, Cocoa Powder (2 %), Hazelnut Paste (2 %), Invert Sugar Syrup, Rice Starch, Tapioca Starch, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan), Salt, Natural Flavouring (Cocoa), *Trehalose is a source of glucose

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk, other Nuts, Peanuts & Sesame. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen below -18 °C. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. See top of pack for best before end.

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove from the freezer 5min before serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • (UK) Little Moons,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AQ,
  • UK.
  • (EU) Little Moons,
  • Zekeringstraat 17 1014 BM,

Return to

  • Little Moons,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AQ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

6 x 32g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gMochi (32 g)
Energy1076 kJ344 kJ
-256 kcal82 kcal
Fat8.9 g2.9 g
of which saturated4.7 g1.5 g
Carbohydrates42 g13 g
of which sugars23 g7.4 g
Protein2.6 g0.8 g
Salt0.11 g0.04 g
