Little Moons Chocolate & Hazelnut Ice Cream Mochi 192G
New
Product Description
- Vegan Chocolate Hazelnut Ice Cream Mochi: six vegan chocolate hazelnut ice cream bites wrapped in sweet rice dough (40 %).
- Give your mochi 5 mins out of the freezer before diving in. They're worth the wait.
- Some ice creams can consist of up to 90% air, not ours. The higher density of our gelato means it's not as soft straight out the freezer but results in a more intense flavour with patience.
- We grew up in our family bakery, surrounded by a passion for incredible food from around the world, so when we started Little Moons we wanted to bring that ethos to ice cream. With a mouthful of ice cream lovingly wrapped in soft mochi dough, each Little Moon is a little lift to elevate your day. We hope you love them.
- Viv & Howard, Founders
- Ice Cream Wrapped in Soft Rice Dough
- Dietary Gluten Free
- No Artificial Flavourings, Colours or Preservatives
- Vegan Friendly
- Pack size: 192G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Rice Flour, Belgian Chocolate (6 %) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Trehalose*, Caramelized Hazelnuts (4 %) [Sugar, Hazelnuts (40%), Cocoa Butter], Dry Glucose Syrup, Coconut Milk, Coconut Oil, Cocoa Powder (2 %), Hazelnut Paste (2 %), Invert Sugar Syrup, Rice Starch, Tapioca Starch, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan), Salt, Natural Flavouring (Cocoa), *Trehalose is a source of glucose
Allergy Information
- May also contain Milk, other Nuts, Peanuts & Sesame. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen below -18 °C. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. See top of pack for best before end.
Produce of
Made in UK
Preparation and Usage
- Remove from the freezer 5min before serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Net Contents
6 x 32g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Mochi (32 g)
|Energy
|1076 kJ
|344 kJ
|-
|256 kcal
|82 kcal
|Fat
|8.9 g
|2.9 g
|of which saturated
|4.7 g
|1.5 g
|Carbohydrates
|42 g
|13 g
|of which sugars
|23 g
|7.4 g
|Protein
|2.6 g
|0.8 g
|Salt
|0.11 g
|0.04 g
