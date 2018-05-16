Kallo Organic Stock Paste Chicken & Rosemary 100G

Product Description
- Organic Chicken & Rosemary Stock Paste
- For all things Kallo and recipe inspiration, visit: www.kallo.com
- design: bigfish.co.uk
- EU Organic - ES-ECO-026-VAS, EU/Non-EU Agriculture
- RSPO - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil™, RSPO 4-0147-11-100-000
- Squeeze & Stir
- Full of Flavour
- Gluten & lactose free
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Sea Salt*, Potato Starch*, Chicken Fat* (8%), Sustainable Palm Fat*, Sunflower Oil*, Sugar*, Natural Chicken Flavouring, Chicken Powder* (1%), Yeast Extract, Spices* and Herbs* (Turmeric* Rosemary*, Parsley*, Black Pepper*), Onion* Antioxidant: Rosemary Extracts, *Organic ingredient
Allergy Information
- May contain Celery.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in fridge. On next use, leave to set outside the fridge for 1 min. Use within 3 months.See top of tube for best before end.
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use: Stir into your dish while cooking to a naturally enriched flavour or use as a marinade.
- We suggest 1tbsp (15g) per recipe for 4 people, this tube contains of average 6 x 15g.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Kallo Foods Ltd,
- River View,
- Surrey,
- GU17 9AB.
Importer address
- Wessanen Benelux B.V,
- Hoogoorddreef 5.,
- 1101 BA Amsterdam Zuidoost,
- The Netherlands.
Return to
- Drop Us a Line:
- Kallo Foods Ltd,
- River View,
- Surrey,
- GU17 9AB.
- www.kallo.com/get-in-touch/
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g paste
|per 15g paste
|RDA % per 15g paste
|Per 125ml made as a stock
|KJ
|1475
|221
|3%
|55
|Kcal
|345
|52
|3%
|13
|Fat
|23.2g
|3.5g
|5%
|0.9g
|OW Saturates
|7.4g
|1.1g
|6%
|0.3g
|Carbohydrates
|34.7g
|5.2g
|2%
|1.3g
|OW Sugars
|8.0g
|1.2g
|1%
|0.3g
|Protein
|1.5g
|0.2g
|0%
|0.1g
|Salt
|33.2g
|5.0g
|83%
|1.2g
|* Each 15g is equal to 4 portions
|-
|-
|-
|-
|** 125ml is equal to 1 portion =15g paste diluted in 500ml water
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.