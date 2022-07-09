So Divine Pearl Suction Stimulator Purple

SO DIVINE PEARL SUCTION STIMULATOR PURP

Feel empowered with our tech-advanced Pearl clitoral suction stimulator that features 11 powerful intensities. Position the soft silicone head over the clitoris and let the gentle stimulation arouse, tantalise and tease you to a climax.

So Divine believes sex toys should be fun for everyone and our mission is to make sexual empowerment available to all. Celebrating sexuality and promoting well-being matters and want to start normalising the conversation about sex and pleasure! Sexual freedom is a human right and we encourage everyone to explore and discover what turns them on (and gets them off).

Size: L100mm

11 pleasure levels 2X batteries included Glow with pleasure Pinpoint stimulation Latex & phthalate free Splash proof Batteries: 2X AAA batteries included

Made in China

Preparation and Usage