Smorgasbord The Original Swedish Meatballs 1kg

Great addition to my menu choices
Very tasty bite size meatballs. Add a sauce of your choice and pasta for a satisfying meal,
Disappointed
The texture isn’t to my liking But great for a family with kids the bags massive
Really good
Taste really nice,easy to prepare and very good sized bag.Makes a very hearty meal with some rice or mash
Unpleasant texture
Sorry, disappointed with these after having high hopes based on previous reviews. Didn’t like the texture at all, due to the potato content. A lot of fat came out when I fried them and they left a lingering greasy taste in my mouth. Good value as a family meal though, hence the three stars.
Salty
Nice but tastes quite salty
Very nice
My family loves these meatballs. They are a great thing to keep in for a speedy dinner, and they can be dished up with pasta or rice or potatoes.
Very Tasty!
73 perfect bite sized meatballs between four people was more than enough (mum didn't read the bag contents weight lol!) think's she's feeding a football team! Wonderfully savoury meatballs, we cooked them in the oven. We ate them without any sauces, a lovely meaty onion flavour. They would taste great in a gravy sauce, or added to pasta dishes, meatball marinara sub etc. Would buy again for a quick dinner.
Really good
We really wanted to recreate the Swedish furniture shop experience. They were really tasty, but they could be a bit bigger!
Delicious
Tasty and easy to cook, best with the Bisto meatball gravy...simply delicious and fairly priced
Really impressed with these, Hope Tesco get them back in stock