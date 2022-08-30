We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Smorgasbord The Original Swedish Meatballs 1Kg

4.2(12)Write a review
£4.75
£4.75/kg

Product Description

  • Smorgasbord The Original Swedish Meatballs 1kg
  • "I love Scandinavian food and these delicious meatballs are a local favourite. Made in Sweden to a traditional recipe combination of pork and beef, they are truly versatile and, once defrosted, can be eaten as a cold snack, or cooked as the centrepiece of many family meals. I hope you enjoy them as much as I do!"
  • Chris Monks
  • Meat Origin: EU.
  • Gluten Free
  • Made in Sweden to a traditional recipe for a true taste of Scandinavia
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 1KG

Information

Ingredients

Meat 60% (Pork 47%, Beef 13%), Onion, Potato, Potato Starch, Potato Flakes, Salt, Potato Fibre, Sugar, Dextrose, Beef Stock, Natural Aroma, Spice Extract

Storage

Do not refreeze once fully defrosted.Consume within 12 hours of opening if defrosted and store chilled in fridge. Consume before use by date when frozen. Keep frozen.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Heating Instructions
These meatballs are precooked. Appliances vary, please adjust cooking times to suit your own individual appliance. Ensure the product is piping hot before serving.
Please note that these are approx. times, and can vary due to the different capacity of your oven. We recommend you prepare the product from frozen.

Oven cook
Instructions: 175ºC, 350ºF, Gas Mark 4 for 20 - 25 minutes.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry on medium heat for 10 - 12 minutes.

Produce of

Produced in Sweden

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Smörgåsbord Food Ltd,
  • PO Box 176,
  • Launceston,
  • PL15 0BS.

Return to

  • Smörgåsbord Food Ltd,
  • PO Box 176,
  • Launceston,
  • PL15 0BS.
  • www.smorgasbordfood.com

Net Contents

1kg

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy1000kJ/265kcal
Fat18.0g
Of which saturates6.4g
Carbohydrates11.0g
Of which sugars1.0g
Protein12.0g
Salt1.5g
12 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Great addition to my menu choices

5 stars

Very tasty bite size meatballs. Add a sauce of your choice and pasta for a satisfying meal,

Disappointed

2 stars

The texture isn’t to my liking But great for a family with kids the bags massive

Really good

5 stars

Taste really nice,easy to prepare and very good sized bag.Makes a very hearty meal with some rice or mash

Unpleasant texture

3 stars

Sorry, disappointed with these after having high hopes based on previous reviews. Didn’t like the texture at all, due to the potato content. A lot of fat came out when I fried them and they left a lingering greasy taste in my mouth. Good value as a family meal though, hence the three stars.

Salty

3 stars

Nice but tastes quite salty

Very nice

5 stars

My family loves these meatballs. They are a great thing to keep in for a speedy dinner, and they can be dished up with pasta or rice or potatoes.

Very Tasty!

5 stars

73 perfect bite sized meatballs between four people was more than enough (mum didn't read the bag contents weight lol!) think's she's feeding a football team! Wonderfully savoury meatballs, we cooked them in the oven. We ate them without any sauces, a lovely meaty onion flavour. They would taste great in a gravy sauce, or added to pasta dishes, meatball marinara sub etc. Would buy again for a quick dinner.

Really good

4 stars

We really wanted to recreate the Swedish furniture shop experience. They were really tasty, but they could be a bit bigger!

Delicious

5 stars

Tasty and easy to cook, best with the Bisto meatball gravy...simply delicious and fairly priced

Really impressed with these, Hope Tesco get them b

5 stars

Really impressed with these, Hope Tesco get them back in stock

