Nivea Q10 Power Anti Wrinkle Beauty Sleep Night Serum 30Ml

Nivea Q10 Power A/W Beauty Sleep Night Serum 30ml

Discover the power of beauty sleep! Meet the Q10 answer to sleep optimised skincare. The Ultra Recovery Night Serum helps your skin make the most out of your sleep whilst reducing deep wrinkles and firming the skin overnight. Before bed: Our formula with Sweet Night fragrance instantly de-stresses skin and prepares it for a good night's sleep. Through the night: Our serum, containing a powerful combination of anti-age actives including Pro-vitamin B5 and double concentration pure Q10, helps optimise the skins own natural nightly repair & regeneration process. For rested, tangibly firmer and strengthened skin. Boost your night time ritual! The lightweight formula quickly absorbs and can be used in combination with NIVEA Q10 Anti-Wrinkle Power Night Cream. Smooth over face & neck. Avoid direct contact with eyes. Dermatologically approved.

Optimises night time skin processes for visible recovery with 2x concentration Pure Q10 Relaxing Sweet Night fragrance + Pro Vitamin B5 supports skin regeneration Wake up to de-stressed skin that feels fresher, more rested & appears healthy After 1 Night: Skin feels well hydrated, firmer looking with a youthful radiance After 14 Nights: deep wrinkles are reduced Dermatologically approved

Pack size: 30ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Cocoglycerides, Squalane, Cetearyl Alcohol, Polyglyceryl-3 Methylglucose Distearate, Dicaprylyl Ether, Ubiquinone, Creatine, 1-Methylhydantoin-2-Imide, Panthenol, Pantolactone, Tocopherol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Hydroxyacetophenone, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum.

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

30ml ℮