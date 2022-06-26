We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Crosta & Mollica 6 Whole Blend Piadina Midi Flatbreads 240G

Product Description

  • CROSTA & MOLLICA 6 W/BLEND P/DINA MIDI F/BRDS 240G
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere to keep fresh.
  • Source of Fibre
  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • Suitable for Vegans and Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 240G
  • Source of Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wholemeal Wheat Flour (35%), Wheat Flour, Water, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (8%), Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Mustard Seed and Soy. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, store in a cool, dry place and use within 3 days.Best Before: See Stamp.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Equally delicious folded around hot mozzarella on the streets of Bologna, or served up with a soup, a salad or a curry at home. Pop in a hot, dry frying pan for 45 seconds on each side to release the olive oil aroma and enjoy the soft, flaky teture.
How to Prepare:
Place in a hot dry frying pan for 45 seconds on each side or put into a pre-heated oven at 180ºC for 2 minutes.
180ºC for 2 mins
Hot Pan 45 secs + 45 secs

Produce of

Made in Italy

Recycling info

Pack. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • C&M Italia s.r.l.,
  • Via Santa Maria alla Porta 9,
  • 20123 Milano,
  • Italia.
  • Crosta & Mollica Ltd.,
  • 189 Stonhouse Street,

Return to

  • Crosta & Mollica Ltd.,
  • 189 Stonhouse Street,
  • London,
  • SW4 6BB.
  • crostamollica.com

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Flatbread
Energy:1254kJ/502kJ/
-298kcal119kcal
Fat:8.2g3.3g
of which saturates:1.5g0.60g
Carbohydrates:46g18g
of which sugars:2.1g0.84g
Fibre:3.8g1.5g
Protein:8.1g3.2g
Salt:1.5g0.60g
Good quality and no preservatives! A big win for

5 stars

Good quality and no preservatives! A big win for me.

