Crosta & Mollica 6 Whole Blend Piadina Midi Flatbreads 240G

Wholemeal Wheat Flour (35%), Wheat Flour, Water, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (8%), Salt
Once opened, store in a cool, dry place and use within 3 days.Best Before: See Stamp.
Oven cook
Instructions: Equally delicious folded around hot mozzarella on the streets of Bologna, or served up with a soup, a salad or a curry at home. Pop in a hot, dry frying pan for 45 seconds on each side to release the olive oil aroma and enjoy the soft, flaky teture.
How to Prepare:
Place in a hot dry frying pan for 45 seconds on each side or put into a pre-heated oven at 180ºC for 2 minutes.
180ºC for 2 mins
Hot Pan 45 secs + 45 secs
Made in Italy
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Flatbread
|Energy:
|1254kJ/
|502kJ/
|-
|298kcal
|119kcal
|Fat:
|8.2g
|3.3g
|of which saturates:
|1.5g
|0.60g
|Carbohydrates:
|46g
|18g
|of which sugars:
|2.1g
|0.84g
|Fibre:
|3.8g
|1.5g
|Protein:
|8.1g
|3.2g
|Salt:
|1.5g
|0.60g
Good quality and no preservatives! A big win for me.