Tesco Chicken Jalfrezi & Pilau Rice 400G

3.9(11)Write a review
Tesco Chicken Jalfrezi & Pilau Rice 400G
£2.80
£7.00/kg

Each pack

Energy
1888kJ
448kcal
22%of the reference intake
Fat
11.6g

low

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.0g

low

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.0g

low

11%of the reference intake
Salt
1.50g

medium

25%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 472kJ / 112kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked marinated chicken breast pieces in a tomato and chilli sauce with spiced basmati rice.
  • Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
  • A Taste of India Hot spiced tomato curry made with a traditional spice blend
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pilau Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Cumin Seed, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cardamom Pods, Cardamom Powder, Bay Leaf Powder, Colour (Curcumin)], Cooked Marinated Chicken Breast (21%) [Chicken Breast, Tomato Purée, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Water, Salt, Soya Oil, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Green Chilli Purée, Palm Oil, Chilli Powder, Yogurt (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Ginger Powder, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Mace, Fenugreek, Star Anise, Turmeric, Basil], Onion, Tomato, Water, Red Pepper, Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Green Chilli, Coriander Powder, Coriander Leaf, Paprika, Lemon Juice, Cumin Powder, Cornflour, Salt, Turmeric Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cumin Seed, Chilli Powder, Fenugreek, Cardamom Powder, Bay Leaf Powder, Fennel, Clove Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Cardamom, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. Snap the compartments in half. Place the chicken jalfrezi on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover, then add the rice compartment onto the baking tray and heat both for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
800W/900W 5 mins 30 secs/4 mins 30 secs
Snap the compartments in half. Place the chicken jalfrezi in the microwave and heat on full power for 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/2 minutes (900W). Then place the rice
compartment in the microwave and heat both on full power for a further 3 minutes (800W) /2 minutes 30 seconds (900W). Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (400g)
Energy472kJ / 112kcal1888kJ / 448kcal
Fat2.9g11.6g
Saturates0.5g2.0g
Carbohydrate15.1g60.4g
Sugars2.5g10.0g
Fibre1.6g6.4g
Protein5.6g22.4g
Salt0.38g1.50g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.

Not too hot to handle

4 stars

Accepted two of these as substitutes for Tesco Lamb Rogan Josh, even though I was a bit dubious as to whether I'd enjoy it - two chilli rating usually my maximum. Thought I could always add some natural yogurt to it if too hot to handle but I ended up thoroughly enjoying it without - just as well, still have the other one in the freezer. Not mouth blisteringly hot, so if that's what you're afte, might not be for you. Just a nice heat & tasty sauce with good sized pieces of chicken. Pleasantly surprised, would accept as substitute again no problem.

An excellent product though it would have gotten 5

3 stars

An excellent product though it would have gotten 5 stars if it had a longer use by date so I froze most of them .

GOOD VALUE

5 stars

MY HUSBAND LOVES THIS AND IT GIVES ME A DAY OFF COOKING. BRILLIANT VALUE FOR MONEY

Is what is is for the money and fine within that

4 stars

It's a cheap filler and you can only expect so much. I find it creamy and the rice works. The amount of chicken can vary.

Good quality chicken, rather large pieces, curry l

4 stars

Good quality chicken, rather large pieces, curry looked better when they were cut down smaller. Very good flavour, not too much sauce a good size portion. .

Satisfying

5 stars

A very tasty & substantial meal

Unpleasant. Avoid.

1 stars

Chicken was poor quality and chewy whilst the sauce was watery like a broth. The whole dish was devoid of expected curry flavours with the sauce tasting of chilli powder stirred into warm water. Totally unpleasant and to be avoided. I also paid more for these dishes in-store than the prices Tesco list online.

Needs more and hotter sauce

4 stars

It has generous sized chicken breast meat, however the sauce quantity is lacking (microwaving it seems to make it even less?) and is to my taste not hot enough, so I add water & hot chilli powder or hot curry powder before cooking, the rice portion normally goes in the bin as I prefer to eat the curry with a Naan or even normal sliced white bread

Nice enough curry.

4 stars

Nice enough curry. Big price rise, and smaller sized product.

It's one of the best of the Tesco curry range - be

4 stars

It's one of the best of the Tesco curry range - been buying for years... but now notice these and other ready meals have shrunk from 450g to 400g.... they think we don't notice or are not annoyed by it...

