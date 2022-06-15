Tesco Chicken Jalfrezi & Pilau Rice 400G

Not too hot to handle
Accepted two of these as substitutes for Tesco Lamb Rogan Josh, even though I was a bit dubious as to whether I'd enjoy it - two chilli rating usually my maximum. Thought I could always add some natural yogurt to it if too hot to handle but I ended up thoroughly enjoying it without - just as well, still have the other one in the freezer. Not mouth blisteringly hot, so if that's what you're afte, might not be for you. Just a nice heat & tasty sauce with good sized pieces of chicken. Pleasantly surprised, would accept as substitute again no problem.
An excellent product though it would have gotten 5
An excellent product though it would have gotten 5 stars if it had a longer use by date so I froze most of them .
GOOD VALUE
MY HUSBAND LOVES THIS AND IT GIVES ME A DAY OFF COOKING. BRILLIANT VALUE FOR MONEY
Is what is is for the money and fine within that
It's a cheap filler and you can only expect so much. I find it creamy and the rice works. The amount of chicken can vary.
Good quality chicken, rather large pieces, curry l
Good quality chicken, rather large pieces, curry looked better when they were cut down smaller. Very good flavour, not too much sauce a good size portion. .
Satisfying
A very tasty & substantial meal
Unpleasant. Avoid.
Chicken was poor quality and chewy whilst the sauce was watery like a broth. The whole dish was devoid of expected curry flavours with the sauce tasting of chilli powder stirred into warm water. Totally unpleasant and to be avoided. I also paid more for these dishes in-store than the prices Tesco list online.
Needs more and hotter sauce
It has generous sized chicken breast meat, however the sauce quantity is lacking (microwaving it seems to make it even less?) and is to my taste not hot enough, so I add water & hot chilli powder or hot curry powder before cooking, the rice portion normally goes in the bin as I prefer to eat the curry with a Naan or even normal sliced white bread
Nice enough curry.
Nice enough curry. Big price rise, and smaller sized product.
It's one of the best of the Tesco curry range - be
It's one of the best of the Tesco curry range - been buying for years... but now notice these and other ready meals have shrunk from 450g to 400g.... they think we don't notice or are not annoyed by it...