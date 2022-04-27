Bondi Sands Spf50+ Fragrance Free Face Mist 79Ml

Bondi Sands SPF50+ F/F Face Mist 79ml

Enjoy a sun-soaked day the Bondi Sands way with our SPF 50+ Fragrance Free Face Sunscreen Mist. Providing UVA & UVB protection, this gentle, fast absorbing formula dries to an invisible finish. Delivering up to 72 hours of hydration, this deeply nourishing formula can be used over makeup.

The Australian tan Everyday Protection Very High Protection Invisible Finish 72hr Hydration Dermatologically Tested Australian made Reef Friendly UVA ***** Ultra UVB Non-comedogenic - won't clog pores Sulphate free Suitable for sensitive skin Cruelty free and vegan

Pack size: 79ML

Ingredients

Alcohol, Butane, Isobutane, Homosalate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Octocrylene, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Butylocty, Salicylate, Acrylates/Octylacrylamide Copolymer, Cyclopentasiloxane, Dethylhexyl 2, 6-Naphthalate, Glycerin, Aqua, Propane, Erythritol, Tocophery, Acetate, Hibiscus Sabdariffa Flower

Allergy Information

Free From: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Produce of

Made in Australia

Net Contents

79ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Step 1. Shake well before use. Step 2. Apply liberally and evenly to all unprotected areas 15 to 20 minutes before exposure to the sun. Step 3. Re-apply every 2 hours or more often when sweating and after swimming, exercise or towel drying,

