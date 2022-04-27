We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Bondi Sands Spf50+ Fragrance Free Face Mist 79Ml

Bondi Sands Spf50+ Fragrance Free Face Mist 79Ml

1(1)
Write a review

£9.00

£11.39/100ml

Vegan

Bondi Sands SPF50+ F/F Face Mist 79ml
Enjoy a sun-soaked day the Bondi Sands way with our SPF 50+ Fragrance Free Face Sunscreen Mist. Providing UVA & UVB protection, this gentle, fast absorbing formula dries to an invisible finish. Delivering up to 72 hours of hydration, this deeply nourishing formula can be used over makeup.
Bondi Sands is a registered trademark of Bondi Sands Pty Ltd.
The Australian tanEveryday ProtectionVery High ProtectionInvisible Finish72hr HydrationDermatologically TestedAustralian madeReef FriendlyUVA ***** UltraUVBNon-comedogenic - won't clog poresSulphate freeSuitable for sensitive skinCruelty free and vegan
Pack size: 79ML

Ingredients

Alcohol, Butane, Isobutane, Homosalate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Octocrylene, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Butylocty, Salicylate, Acrylates/Octylacrylamide Copolymer, Cyclopentasiloxane, Dethylhexyl 2, 6-Naphthalate, Glycerin, Aqua, Propane, Erythritol, Tocophery, Acetate, Hibiscus Sabdariffa Flower

Allergy Information

Free From: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Produce of

Made in Australia

Net Contents

79ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Step 1. Shake well before use.Step 2. Apply liberally and evenly to all unprotected areas 15 to 20 minutes before exposure to the sun.Step 3. Re-apply every 2 hours or more often when sweating and after swimming, exercise or towel drying,

Additives

Free From Colours

View all Sun Cream & After Sun

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here