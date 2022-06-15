Kit Kat Bites Milk Chocolate Sharing Bag 90G

Cannot Recommend!
I cannot say that I was impressed! The chocolate was not what I would associate with the normal Kit Kat wafer bars! I felt that the quality and the crunchy effect of the wafer was overall not a feature of the bites to remember.
Amazing
I love these for my kids lunch box as they are just small enough size for them to eat. But I think KitKat should make some more flavour's in this size. Also bought these because I was having a kid's platinum jubilee party and that was another reason why I bought them.