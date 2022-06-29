We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 8 Egg Waffles 200G

Tesco 8 Egg Waffles 200G
£ 1.30
£0.65/100g

Per 2 waffles

Energy
994kJ
238kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
13.4g

high

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
16.4g

high

18%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Mini toasting waffles.
  • Soft & Sweet. Twin packed for convenience. Can be eaten as is or slightly toasted.
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Egg (31%), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour, Lupin Flour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Sea Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Store in a cool, dark place.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Tasted ok but stuck together

3 stars

The waffles tasted ok but we’re stuck together in the packet .

