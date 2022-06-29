Tesco 8 Egg Waffles 200G

Tasted ok but stuck together
The waffles tasted ok but we’re stuck together in the packet .
high
medium
high
low
INGREDIENTS: Egg (31%), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour, Lupin Flour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Sea Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring.
Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Store in a cool, dark place.
4 Servings
Film. Don't Recycle
200g e
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of 3 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
The waffles tasted ok but we’re stuck together in the packet .