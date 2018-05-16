Tesco Free From 4 Iced Topped Mince Pies 225G

One pie
- Energy
- 953kJ
-
- 227kcal
- 11%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 8.6g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.1g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 24.3g
- 27%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.10g
- 2%of the reference intake
medium
high
high
low
Product Description
- Gluten free sweet pastry pies with a mincemeat filling, topped with icing.
- Crisp pastry filled with spiced mincemeat made with sultanas, raisins & currants, topped with soft icing.
- Pack size: 225G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Mincemeat (36%) [Sugar, Apple Purée, Sultana, Raisins, Glucose Syrup, Currants, Palm Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Orange Peel, Cinnamon, Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Sunflower Oil, Lemon Peel, Caraway, Coriander, Ginger, Rice Flour, Treacle, Orange Oil], Sugar, Rice Flour, Tapioca Flour, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Brown Sugar, Almond, Dextrose, Fructose, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Salt, Maize Starch, Humectant (Glycerol), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Colour (Plain Caramel).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for egg allergy sufferers because this allergen is present in the environment
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may contains pips..
Recycling info
Foil. Recycle Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
225g e
Safety information
Caution: This product may contains pips..
