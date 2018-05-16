Kendamil 1 First Infant Milk Ready To Feed Starter Pack 6 X 70Ml

Ingredients
Water, Whey Powder Partially Demineralized, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower Oil High Oleic, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil), Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (from Milk), Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soy), Potassium Citrate, Calcium Salts of Orthophosphoric Acid, Calcium Salts of Citric Acid, Sodium Chloride, Oil from Mortierella Alpina, Oil from Microalgae Schizochytrium Sp., Calcium Chloride, Magnesium Salts of Orthophosphoric Acid, L-Phenylalanine, Vitamin C, Choline Chloride, Sodium Citrate, Potassium Hydroxide, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, L-Tryptophan, L-Histidine, L-Cystine, Inositol, Taurine, Vitamin E, Zinc Sulphate, Iron Sulphate, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Cupric Sulphate, Vitamin A, Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B6, Potassium Iodide, Folic Acid Sodium Selenite, Vitamin K, Vitamin Vitamin B12
Storage
- Before use please check best before date.- Store in a cool, dry space between 5°C and 25°C.
- Bottles should remain in the box or in a dark place to protect the contents from light
- Once the bottle is opened, before feeding, the milk can be kept refrigerated at <5°C for maximum 24 hours.
- Bottles and teats for single use only.
Best before: see top of box