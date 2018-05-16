We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Kendamil 1 First Infant Milk Ready To Feed Starter Pack 6 X 70Ml

5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Kendamil 1 First Infant Milk Ready To Feed Starter Pack 6 X 70Ml
£8.65
£20.60/litre

Product Description

  • Kendamil 1 First Infant Milk RTF Str Pk 6 x 70ml
  • From farm to formula
  • Family business
  • Proudly based in the UK since 1962
  • No Palm Oil
  • Kinder to your baby and our planet
  • Plant-Based DHA
  • Uniquely fish-free omega-3, protecting our oceans
  • Vegetarian
  • The only baby milk that is veggie friendly
  • Award-winning
  • Queen's Award
  • Proud winners of the Queens Award
  • Mother&Baby
  • Voted best bottle-feeding product in the UK
  • Enriched by science
  • 60+ years expertise in infant nutrition
  • Nutritionally complete
  • Contains DHA*
  • Suitable as the sole source of nutrition from birth to 6 months and as part of a weaning diet from 6 months to 1 year.
  • *Contains DHA (as required by the legislation for all infant formula)
  • Welcome to our home
  • Kendamil is a brand of Kendal Nutricare, a British family business based in the English Lake District, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the place we proudly call home.
  • With over 60 years' expertise in infant nutrition we combine the finest natural, ingredients from family farms to develop a unique infant milk as kind as your baby.
  • Trusted Globally, 60 hears' heritage, millions of happy babies
  • 6 bottles & teats pre sterilised
  • Ready to feed
  • Our award-winning formulation
  • Ready-to-feed starter pack
  • Breastmilk substitute
  • UK Family Business
  • No Palm Oil
  • Plant-Based DHA
  • Mother&Baby Awards 2021 Gold - Gold Award
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 420ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Whey Powder Partially Demineralized, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower Oil High Oleic, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil), Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (from Milk), Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soy), Potassium Citrate, Calcium Salts of Orthophosphoric Acid, Calcium Salts of Citric Acid, Sodium Chloride, Oil from Mortierella Alpina, Oil from Microalgae Schizochytrium Sp., Calcium Chloride, Magnesium Salts of Orthophosphoric Acid, L-Phenylalanine, Vitamin C, Choline Chloride, Sodium Citrate, Potassium Hydroxide, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, L-Tryptophan, L-Histidine, L-Cystine, Inositol, Taurine, Vitamin E, Zinc Sulphate, Iron Sulphate, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Cupric Sulphate, Vitamin A, Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B6, Potassium Iodide, Folic Acid Sodium Selenite, Vitamin K, Vitamin Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

- Before use please check best before date.- Store in a cool, dry space between 5°C and 25°C. - Bottles should remain in the box or in a dark place to protect the contents from light - Once the bottle is opened, before feeding, the milk can be kept refrigerated at <5°C for maximum 24 hours. - Bottles and teats for single use only. Best before: see top of box

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparing your infant milk
  • 1 Wash hands and warm the feed by standing the sealed bottle in a bain marie of hot water.
  • 2 Shake bottle well. Unscrew cap and carefully remove aluminium foil seal. Dispose of both cap and seal carefully
  • 3 Add sterilised teat by holding the teat ring and screwing directly onto the bottle. Test temperature on your wrist before feeding.
  • Feeding guide (0-12 months)
  • Approx age: Up to 2 weeks**: Approx weight 3.5 kg: lb 7 3/4: Single feed (ml): 90, Floz 3: Feeds per 24 hrs: 6
  • Approx age: 2-4 weeks: Approx weight 3.9 kg: lb 8 1/2: Single feed (ml): 120, Floz 4: Feeds per 24 hrs: 5
  • Approx age: 4-8 weeks: Approx weight 4.7 kg: lb 10 1/2: Single feed (ml): 150, Floz 5: Feeds per 24 hrs: 5
  • Approx age: 8-12 weeks: Approx weight 5.4 kg: lb 12: Single feed (ml): 180, Floz 6: Feeds per 24 hrs: 5
  • Approx age: 3-4 months: Approx weight 6.2 kg: lb 13 3/4: Single feed (ml): 180, Floz 6: Feeds per 24 hrs: 5
  • Approx age: 4-5 months: Approx weight 6.9 kg: lb 15 1/4: Single feed (ml): 210, Floz 7: Feeds per 24 hrs: 5
  • Approx age: 5-6 months: Approx weight 7.6 kg: lb 16 3/4: Single feed (ml): 210, Floz 7: Feeds per 24 hrs: 5
  • Approx age: 7-12 months: Approx weight - kg: lb -: Single feed (ml): 210, Floz 7: Feeds per 24 hrs: 3
  • **Newborn babies may take only small amounts of infant formula to start with. Your baby may need more or less than the feeding guide above. This information is given as a guide only.

Warnings

  • breastfeeding notice
  • Breastfeeding is the best way to nourish your baby. We recommend that you only use Kendamil First Infant Milk on the advice of your doctor, pharmacist, midwife, health visitor, public Health nurse, dietician or other health care specialist, based on baby's individual needs. When bottle feeding, do not allow prolonged contact of all feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned each night after the last feed. Always hold your baby when feeding. Do not leave your baby unattended as they might choke.
  • - Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may a occur and cause scalding.
  • - Never leave your baby alone during feeding.
  • CHECK CAP BEFORE OPENING. DO NOT USE IF SEAL IS BROKEN. PLEASE FOLLOW THESE INSTRUCTIONS
  • CAREFULLY. FAILURE TO FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS MAY MAKE YOUR BABY ILL.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable Box. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • Kendal Nuticare Ltd,
  • Mint Bridge Road,
  • Kendal,
  • Cumbria,
  • LA9 6NL,
  • England.

Return to

  • Speak to our Lake District team:
  • +44 1539 898 555
  • +353 1 485 4245
  • Kendal Nutricare Ltd,
  • Mint Bridge Road,
  • Kendal,
  • Cumbria,
  • LA9 6NL,
  • England.
  • EU address:
  • Unit 2,
  • Airton Business Park,

Net Contents

6 x 70ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy kcal65
Energy kJ272
Fat g3.30
Saturated fatty acids g0.31
Mono-unsaturated fatty acids g2.29
Poly-unsaturated fatty acids g0.75
Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) mg57.00
Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA-LCP)* mg16.50
Linoleic acid (LA) mg620.00
Arachidonic acid (AA-LCP) mg16.50
Total Carbohydrates g7.3
- of which sugars g7.1
- of which lactose g7.0
Fibres g< 0.50
GOS g0.30
Protein (N x 6.55) g1.30
Whey g0.75
Casein g0.50
Whey: Casein ratio -60:40
Vitamin A µg-RE60.00
Vitamin D µg1.50
Vitamin E mg2.10
Vitamin K µg6.00
Vitamin C mg11.00
Thiamin (Vitamin B1) mg0.061
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) mg0.090
Niacin mg0.50
Vitamin B6 mg0.063
Folate µg-DFE20.00
Vitamin B12 µg0.20
Pantothenic acid mg0.60
Biotin mg2.00
Sodium mg26.50
Potassium mg63.00
Chloride mg60.00
Calcium mg58.0
Phosphorus mg37.40
Magnesium mg6.50
Iron mg0.44
Zinc mg0.49
Copper mg0.052
Iodine µg14.50
Selenium µg3.80
Manganese mg0.032
Fluoride mg<0.016
Taurine mg3.00
Choline mg24.00
Inositol mg6.20
L-Carnitine mg1.40
Omega 3-
Omega 6-
Vitamins-
Minerals-
Others-
*Contains DHA (as required by the legislation for all infant formula)-

Safety information

breastfeeding notice Breastfeeding is the best way to nourish your baby. We recommend that you only use Kendamil First Infant Milk on the advice of your doctor, pharmacist, midwife, health visitor, public Health nurse, dietician or other health care specialist, based on baby's individual needs. When bottle feeding, do not allow prolonged contact of all feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned each night after the last feed. Always hold your baby when feeding. Do not leave your baby unattended as they might choke. - Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may a occur and cause scalding. - Never leave your baby alone during feeding. CHECK CAP BEFORE OPENING. DO NOT USE IF SEAL IS BROKEN. PLEASE FOLLOW THESE INSTRUCTIONS CAREFULLY. FAILURE TO FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS MAY MAKE YOUR BABY ILL.

View all First Baby Milk From Birth

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

JUST IN TIME! <3

5 stars

Hospital lifesaver! Have been following Kendamil for years and knew it would be the choice for my daughter when she arrived last month. So glad these starter packs arrived just in time! She loved them in the hospital and I'll be buying the powder going forward.

Great product!

5 stars

A KENDAMIL Customer

We use first infant organic milk, and very happy with it, but unfortunately there's no availability for the ready meal bottles (organic). Would be a real help for when travelling.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here