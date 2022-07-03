Tesco Finest Ultimate 2 Scotch Eggs 260G

Delicious.
We really enjoyed the scotch eggs.they have a lovely soft yoke.very tasty.
Good flavour in the sausage crust good quality egg
The Best ive had :)
Love these scotch eggs nice & tasty :)
Lovely
Absolutely delicious.Quality good too.Both my husband and myself like them and prefer them to other scotch eggs..
Good but too expensive
Good quality but expensive
Yummy
Tesco Finest Ultimate Scotch Eggs are much nicer than any others.....I love the soft yolk....as you cut or bite into the it the yolk runs and it's delicious.
Truely Exquisite, I'm a convert.
Really nice
Meat was very tasty. Egg yolk was soft and runny.
Brilliant purchase Tesco
I had never eaten Scotch eggs before, I've always threatened to try them but was always put off by the hard boiled egg in the middle. When I spotted that these were runny eggs I decided to try them, I was extremely pleasantly surprised when I began to cut open the Scotch egg to find the egg yolk was runny, I loved the egg and the sausage meat, I will definitely buy again. Don't let the negative comments put you off, try them and make your own mind up.
No, no, no - have a re-think Tesco
I received these instead of my usual finest scotch eggs. Sorry but they are not ‘ultimate’ in any way. The soft cooked yolk looks unappetisingly like jelly and is a really unpleasant texture in the mouth. They were £1 more than my usual version but the only place for them was in the bin.