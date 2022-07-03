We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Ultimate 2 Scotch Eggs 260G

4.1(15)Write a review
Tesco Finest Ultimate 2 Scotch Eggs 260G
£ 3.20
£1.24/100g

One scotch egg

Energy
1333kJ
320kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
22.1g

high

32%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.4g

high

32%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.98g

medium

16%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • A soft egg encased in seasoned pork sausage meat and coated with coarse wholegrain breadcrumbs.
  • A soft set egg encased in seasoned British pork sausage meat and coated with crisp golden breadcrumbs.
  • SOFT EGG YOLK
  • Pack size: 260G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (49%), Egg (38%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Malted Wheat Flakes, Sea Salt, Sage, Yeast, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Salt, Glazing Agent (Sunflower Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Can be eaten hot or cold. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 14 minutes. If heating, place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 14 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

260g e

15 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Delicious.

5 stars

We really enjoyed the scotch eggs.they have a lovely soft yoke.very tasty.

Good flavour in the sausage crust good quality egg

5 stars

Good flavour in the sausage crust good quality eggs

The Best ive had :)

5 stars

Love these scotch eggs nice & tasty :)

Lovely

5 stars

Absolutely delicious.Quality good too.Both my husband and myself like them and prefer them to other scotch eggs..

Good but too expensive

3 stars

Good quality but expensive

Yummy

5 stars

Tesco Finest Ultimate Scotch Eggs are much nicer than any others.....I love the soft yolk....as you cut or bite into the it the yolk runs and it's delicious.

Truely Exquisite, I'm a convert.

5 stars

Truely Exquisite, I'm a convert.

Really nice

5 stars

Meat was very tasty. Egg yolk was soft and runny.

Brilliant purchase Tesco

5 stars

I had never eaten Scotch eggs before, I've always threatened to try them but was always put off by the hard boiled egg in the middle. When I spotted that these were runny eggs I decided to try them, I was extremely pleasantly surprised when I began to cut open the Scotch egg to find the egg yolk was runny, I loved the egg and the sausage meat, I will definitely buy again. Don't let the negative comments put you off, try them and make your own mind up.

No, no, no - have a re-think Tesco

1 stars

I received these instead of my usual finest scotch eggs. Sorry but they are not ‘ultimate’ in any way. The soft cooked yolk looks unappetisingly like jelly and is a really unpleasant texture in the mouth. They were £1 more than my usual version but the only place for them was in the bin.

1-10 of 15 reviews

