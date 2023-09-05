We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lynx Africa 12 Hour Refreshing Bodywash 50Ml

LYNX AFRICA 12 HOUR REFRESHING BODYWASH 50ML
Lather up with the spicy freshness of Lynx Africa. You never know what’s just around the corner. Or who. So, you need to smell your best whenever, wherever. With 12-hour refreshing scent, Lynx Africa Body Wash washes away odour and keeps you smelling shower-fresh. All. Day. Long. This iconic fragrance boosts your game with warm notes of vanilla & geranium – leaving you clean, fresh and smelling 100% ready.But what’s inside matters too. Wash away odour and smell refreshed for 12 hours with our cleansing body wash. Plus, our 100% plant-based moisturisers keep your skin feeling irresistibly soft, naturally. All day, all night – no matter what, you’re ready.Fresher you, cleaner planet. By 2025, Lynx aims for all our packaging to be recyclable or to include recycled materials – our body wash bottles are already made with 100% recycled plastic.Welcome to the future. It smells amazing. Lynx.
Lynx Africa body wash will refresh your sensesA mens shower gel and bodywash with a mix of warm African spices and aromasA body wash for men that leaves your body feeling clean and rejuvenatedSqueeze out the shower gel, lather on body, rinse off, be clean, smell greatA refreshing shower gel for men that's dermatologically testedAn invigorating fragrance of squeezed mandarin and sandalwood
Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, PPG-6, Lactic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Saccharide Isomerate, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, CI 19140, CI 42090

Produce of

Poland

Net Contents

50 ℮

