We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Kirsty's Luxury Carrot Cake 180G

3.6(7)Write a review
Kirsty's Luxury Carrot Cake 180G
£ 3.00
£16.67/kg

Product Description

  • Gluten free sponge cake with carrots (4%), pineapple, sultanas and spices, filled and topped with pistachio flavoured frosting and pistachio pieces.
  • Deliciously moist carrot cake topped with a light and zesty vegan cream cheese that gives just the right amount of sweetness and sprinkled with pistachio pieces.
  • Why not try...
  • Luxury Apple Pie
  • Deep layers of Apple encased in delicious flaky and crispy gluten free pastry, it's so delicious you have to give it a try!
  • Hello...
  • I genuinely believe that the food we eat is intrinsically linked to how we feel, both on the inside and out. Therefore all our recipes are thoughtfully created to make free-from food as delicious, nutritious and satisfying as can be.
  • Here at Kirsty's, we're a small but passionate bunch who greatly care about our impact on both people and our beautiful planet. Find out some of the little things we're doing to help make a difference over on our website.
  • Thoughtful food
  • Soya and gluten free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Gluten Free Flour Blend (Rice, Potato, Tapioca, Maize, Buckwheat, Raising Agents (Mono-Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)), Sugar, Icing Sugar, Coconut Milk (Coconut, Water), Rapeseed Oil, Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Natural Flavouring), Water, Brown Sugar, Carrots (4%), Sultanas, Dried Apple (Apple, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide), Egg Replacer (Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Anti-Caking Agent (Calcium Carbonate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Thickeners (Guar Gum, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Psyllium Husk), Pistachio Pieces, Pineapple, Parsnip, Dark Muscovado Sugar, Lemon Peel, Maple Flavour Syrup (Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Colour (Plain Caramel), Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Humectant (Glycerol), Mixed Spice, Cinnamon, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Salt, Natural Flavouring, Lemon Flavouring, Colour (Beta Carotene)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory which handles Milk, Eggs and other Nuts., Produced with a Dairy free recipe. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep flat & frozen at -18°C minimum.Do not refreeze once defrosted!

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • To serve at room temperature:
  • Leave to defrost at room temperature for approximately 45 minutes. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and consume within 48 hours.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • This product may contain nutshell and/or shell particles.

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Kirsty's,
  • Cheshire,
  • WA14 3NG.

Return to

  • Say hello, share your thoughts and find out more about us online at www.kirstys.co.uk
  • Facebook /KirstysMeals
  • Instagram Kirstys_official
  • Twitter kirstys_
  • Kirsty's,
  • Cheshire,
  • WA14 3NG.

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Slice 90g
Energy kJ1589kJ1430kJ
Energy kcal378kcal340kcal
Fat 17.8g16g
(of which saturates)4.3g3.9g
Carbohydrates53g48g
(of which sugars)36g32.4g
Fibre 1.0g0.9g
Protein 1.5g1.35g
Salt 0.67g0.6g
Reference intake of average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Safety information

WARNING This product may contain nutshell and/or shell particles.

View all Frozen Gluten Free

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

7 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

How handy are these, out of freezer and ready to e

5 stars

How handy are these, out of freezer and ready to eat in less than an hour, great for unexpected visitor and being gluten free is an added bonus for friends who are gluten allergic, worth the money for occasion use, can’t fault them,

Not sure what went wrong with my cake, but was sta

1 stars

Not sure what went wrong with my cake, but was stale, dry, and very poor. (Sorry to say this, first time writing a review, but honestly absolutely dreadful)

Sweet and not great value

3 stars

This was suggested as Tesco free from carrot cake unavailable. Didn't realise it was just 2 slices so not great value! I found it had a bit too much topping and too little cake and was sweeter than needs to be. Just not something I'd buy again, but not unpleasant.

Blooming lovely

5 stars

Blooming lovely. Moist, gooey and fabulous. Yes it has the naughty calories and fat content but you are not eating it everyday. So as a weekly treat it’s fine and I look forward to my piece on a Friday with a home made flat white coffee.

Terrible waste of money!

1 stars

I was looking forward to this - find it hard to get a decent shop bought cake and I’m unable to cook now. I have just eaten around 4 small mouthfuls and my stomach is now heaving.Yes, it is moist, full of oils/fats. I could feel them coating my tongue as I ate. It ended up in the bin. The only thing in its favour for me was that the spices were not overpowering. A total waste of my money but for those who like their food full of oils then this is the cake for them!

Would buy again

5 stars

New to trying Kirsty's products. Great texture didn't fall apart into a pile of crumbs. Makes a change from the usual "Gluten Free, we have brownies" option .Would buy again & will try other Kirsty's products.

Expensive but absolutely delicious.

5 stars

This is a really a lovely carrot cake. I was surprised when I left it to defrost in an air right container for a few hours how soft and moist it was considering it was originally frozen. I love that rather than buying a whole cake you can have two slices in the freezer and get a slice out an hour or two before dinner. It is expensive but worth the cost and helps with portion control. If I buy a whole cake I end up eating the whole thing.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here