Kirsty's Luxury Carrot Cake 180G

How handy are these, out of freezer and ready to eat in less than an hour, great for unexpected visitor and being gluten free is an added bonus for friends who are gluten allergic, worth the money for occasion use, can’t fault them,
Not sure what went wrong with my cake, but was stale, dry, and very poor. (Sorry to say this, first time writing a review, but honestly absolutely dreadful)
Sweet and not great value
This was suggested as Tesco free from carrot cake unavailable. Didn't realise it was just 2 slices so not great value! I found it had a bit too much topping and too little cake and was sweeter than needs to be. Just not something I'd buy again, but not unpleasant.
Blooming lovely. Moist, gooey and fabulous. Yes it has the naughty calories and fat content but you are not eating it everyday. So as a weekly treat it’s fine and I look forward to my piece on a Friday with a home made flat white coffee.
I was looking forward to this - find it hard to get a decent shop bought cake and I’m unable to cook now. I have just eaten around 4 small mouthfuls and my stomach is now heaving.Yes, it is moist, full of oils/fats. I could feel them coating my tongue as I ate. It ended up in the bin. The only thing in its favour for me was that the spices were not overpowering. A total waste of my money but for those who like their food full of oils then this is the cake for them!
New to trying Kirsty's products. Great texture didn't fall apart into a pile of crumbs. Makes a change from the usual "Gluten Free, we have brownies" option .Would buy again & will try other Kirsty's products.
This is a really a lovely carrot cake. I was surprised when I left it to defrost in an air right container for a few hours how soft and moist it was considering it was originally frozen. I love that rather than buying a whole cake you can have two slices in the freezer and get a slice out an hour or two before dinner. It is expensive but worth the cost and helps with portion control. If I buy a whole cake I end up eating the whole thing.