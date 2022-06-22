Nature's Path Gluten Free Mixed Berries & Yogurt 300G

Try it and be delighted
This is a really good quality and tasty breakfast cereal, I have bought it for others before, but this time I decided to try it myself and I am really pleased with it. Will definitely be buying more in future.
Really nice gluten free granola
Great granola
Love this cereal it has yoghurt bits in as well as fruit and granola.
It has milk which I'm intolerant to......be careful of alternative offers