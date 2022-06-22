We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nature's Path Gluten Free Mixed Berries & Yogurt 300G

3.8(4)Write a review
Nature's Path Gluten Free Mixed Berries & Yogurt 300G
£ 3.00
£1.00/100g DR.WT
Product Description

  • Baked gluten free oat granola with mixed berries, and yogurt chunks.
  • Sublime gluten free granolas are just the latest chapter in our ongoing adventure to show that a 'free-from' diet needn't mean being excluded from Mother Nature's honest yet tantalizingly tasty ingredients.
  • When thinking about which wholesome and environmentally responsible grains, seeds and fruits to include within our small batches of beautifully golden-baked whole grain clusters, we avoided the temptation to simply opt for the easiest or most straight-forward option. We hope you agree that our crunchy, nobbly, clusters of golden baked oats go very nicely with the sweet organic strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and chunks of creamy yogurt.
  • Nature's Path is a friendly, family-owned, 'organic-only' cereal producer where words like taste and trust stand side by side. Although some might suggest that we're a little set in our ways, we believe it's only right to stay friends with the wider environment by always leaving the soil better than we found it.
  • "Always leave the soil better than you found it."
  • Rupert Stephens,
  • Father of Arran, the founder of Nature's Path
  • Pack is sold by weight not volume. Settling of contents may occur during transit.
  • Coeliac UK Licence number: CUK-M-131
  • This product is third party certified organic by Quality Assurance International (QAI).
  • US-ORG-050. Import certified by GB-ORG-02
  • Organic
  • Nice and Nobbly
  • Gluten and wheat free
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Gluten Free Rolled Oats*, Raw Cane Sugar*, Sunflower Oil*, Yogurt (Milk) Chips(1%)* (Sugar*, Palm Kernel Oil*, Non-Fat Milk Powder*, Lactic Acid, Emulsifier; Soy Lecithin*, Salt, Vanilla*), Rice Starch*, Freeze-Dried Blueberries(0.5%)*, Freeze-Dried Berry Blend (0.5%)* (Strawberries*, Raspberries*), Sea Salt, Natural Flavour, Antioxidant: Tocopherol Rich Extract, *Organic

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Peanuts and Tree Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Storage

Store in a dry place.

Produce of

Product of USA

Number of uses

This pack contains about 10 servings

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Return to

  • Not "Feeling The Love"? If you're less than thrilled with this product, let us know. Just send us the emptied bag with freshness code.
  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.
  • Tel: 0800 0723658
  • www.naturespath.co.uk

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g serving
Energy1954 kJ586 kJ
-467 kcal140 kcal
Fat13 g4.0 g
of which saturates1.9 g0.6 g
Carbohydrate73 g22 g
of which sugars27 g8.0 g
Fibre6.7 g2.0 g
Protein10 g3.0 g
Salt0.45 g0.2 g
This pack contains about 10 servings--
Try it and be delighted

5 stars

This is a really good quality and tasty breakfast cereal, I have bought it for others before, but this time I decided to try it myself and I am really pleased with it. Will definitely be buying more in future.

Really nice gluten free granola

4 stars

Really nice gluten free granola

Great granola

5 stars

Love this cereal it has yoghurt bits in as well as fruit and granola.

It has milk which I'm intolerant to......be carefu

1 stars

It has milk which I'm intolerant to......be careful of alternative offers

