Treathay Allergy Relief 30 Pack

Each film-coated contains 120mg of fexofenadine hydrochloride.
What is Treathay Treats used for: Treathay Tablets relieve the symptoms of hayfever in adults and children 12 years and older.
One tablet a day
For oral use
Information
Preparation and Usage
How much to take: adults and children of 12 years and older: Take one tablet daily before a meal.
Read the package leaflet before use.
Warnings
Not suitable for children under 12 years of age.
Do not take more medicine than recommended.
Do not take this medicine if:
- You are allergic to fexofenadine or any of the ingredients of this medicine.
Talk to your doctor or pharmacist before taking Treathay Tablets if:
- You have problems with your liver
- You have problems with your kidneys
- You are elderly
- You have or ever had heart disease
- You are pregnant or breast-feeding
If symptoms persist consult your doctor.
Treathay is unlikely to affect your ability to drive or operate machinery.
However, you should check that these tablets do not make you feel sleepy or dizzy before driving or operating machinery
Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
Name and address
CIPLA (EU) Limited,
Dixcart House,
Addlestone Road,
Bourne Business Park,
Addlestone,
Surrey,
Distributor address
Galpharm International Ltd.,
Wrafton,
Braunton,
EX33 2DL,
United Kingdom.
Return to
12 Years
Net Contents
30 x Tablets
Safety information
Fast and Effective *****
5 stars
A Tesco Customer25th April 2022
I suffer from spring allergies watery and fluffy eyes for years. Tried several over the counter tablets and eye drops nothing works. Only 1 tablet done the magic eyes ar getting back to normal. Symptoms are disappearing very fast. Very very happy with the result.