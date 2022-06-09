We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Smoky Bacon & Maple 55G

Wicked Kitchen Smoky Bacon & Maple 55G
£1.50
£0.27/10g DR.WT

One teaspoon

Energy
43kJ
10kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.9g

high

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.20g

high

3%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • A smoky, sweet seasoning blend with yeast extract, smoked paprika, smoked salt and maple sugar.
  • n/a
  • Pack size: 55G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maltodextrin, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Flavourings, Smoked Paprika (6%), Smoked Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Salt, Maple Sugar (2%), Colour (Plain Caramel), Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Ground Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil.

 

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

approx. 17 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Lid. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

55g e

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Lovely taste, a little goes a long way.

4 stars

I think this is really good and quite good value. It's really strong so I didn't need to use much to make plain mayonnaise into a delicious smoky bacon condiment.

