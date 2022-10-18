Mud House Chile Sauvignon Blanc 750Ml

Not worth the reduced price
This is a nice wine but it is not worth the offer price and most definitely not worth full price. There are much better Sauvignon blanks for that price. It’s mediocre. I’ve bought similar at a budget supermarket much, much cheaper.
Dreadful, if you like NZ Marlborough avoid!
Nothing like the New Zealand version. Didn't even realise I had bought the Chilean version until I tasted it and thought I had an off bottle. Then found that it said made in Chile on the label. Nothing like the original, and no way you'll like this if you are a fan of New Zealand Malborough region wine. It certainly isn't worth the money. Better off buying Wairau Cove which whilst cheaper at least tastes authentic to the region and a million times better than this!
Not as good as the Mud House NZ Marlborough
Don't be fooled; it's not as good as the Mud House New Zealand Marlborough
New World white wines were, let's say, slightly if
New World white wines were, let's say, slightly iffy a few years ago. That's why I avoided Chilean, Argentinian, etc., for ages . I tried some Chilean white at a party(sorry, but it was COOP Fair trade!)and I enjoyed this particular wine enough to try Tesco Chilean... Excellent - and not as astonishingly pricey as most French(brilliant but trop chers, these days).
great value
quite good value for money,decided to try it as I really like all Mud House wines I found this quite a bit lighter but never the less still quite good and would buy again
Consistently good
Mudhouse Sauvignon Blanc is - contrary to what Tes
Mudhouse Sauvignon Blanc is - contrary to what Tesco's insists calling this wine on-line - a 'young', very 'drinkable' wine from New Zealand and NOT one from Chile. It is zingy, fresh and dry and meant for immediate consumption not for laying down. It can hold its own with the rest of the best of New World Sauvignon Blancs. So a thumbs-up goes to Tesco's wine buyer but unfortunately Tesco was out of stock when I placed an order today.