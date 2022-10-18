We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Mud House Chile Sauvignon Blanc 750Ml

3.6(7)Write a review
image 1 of Mud House Chile Sauvignon Blanc 750Ml

£9.00
£9.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Mud House Chile Sauvignon Blanc 750Ml
  • Carbon Trust
  • Carbon Neutral Certified.
  • Learn more at accoladewines.com/carbon
  • No matter where you are in the world, when you open a bottle of Mud House you'll sense the taste of adventure. Mud House's latest Chilean Sauvignon Blanc builds on the essence of our adventurous spirit and is a perfect extension to our original Mud House exploration.
  • The captivating label features Chile's national bellflower in the same spirit as our traditional Mud House design with its native nikau palm.
  • Winemaker Notes: This zesty Chilean Sauvignon Blanc is rich in fruit intensity and vitality, with generous flavour complexity and refreshing crispness.
  • Carbon Trust Carbon Neutral
  • Wine of Valle Central - Chile
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This zesty Chilean Sauvignon Blanc is rich in fruit intensity and vitality, with generous flavour complexity and refreshing crispness

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Stainless steel tank fermentation and maturation to retain freshness of fruit.

History

  • No matter where you are in the world when you open a bottle of Mud House, you'll sense the taste of adventure. The captivating label features Chile's national bellflower in the same spirit as our traditional Mud House design with its native nikau palm.

Regional Information

  • Mud House's latest Chilean Sauvignon Blanc builds on the essence of our adventurous spirit and is a perfect extension to our original Mud House exploration.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of Chile

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At

Importer address

  • Accolade Wines Europe Trading Ltd.,
  • 1st-2nd Floors,
  • 1-2 Victoria Buildings,
  • Haddington Road,
  • Dublin 4,
  • ROI.

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At
  • BS11 9FG,
  • UK.
  • Accolade Wines Europe Trading Ltd.,
  • 1st-2nd Floors,
  • 1-2 Victoria Buildings,
  • Haddington Road,
  • Dublin 4,

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:per 125ml glass:
Energy288kJ/69kcal360kJ/87kcal
Bottle contains 6 glasses--
7 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Not worth the reduced price

2 stars

This is a nice wine but it is not worth the offer price and most definitely not worth full price. There are much better Sauvignon blanks for that price. It’s mediocre. I’ve bought similar at a budget supermarket much, much cheaper.

Dreadful, if you like NZ Marlborough avoid!

1 stars

Nothing like the New Zealand version. Didn't even realise I had bought the Chilean version until I tasted it and thought I had an off bottle. Then found that it said made in Chile on the label. Nothing like the original, and no way you'll like this if you are a fan of New Zealand Malborough region wine. It certainly isn't worth the money. Better off buying Wairau Cove which whilst cheaper at least tastes authentic to the region and a million times better than this!

Not as good as the Mud House NZ Marlborough

3 stars

Don't be fooled; it's not as good as the Mud House New Zealand Marlborough

New World white wines were, let's say, slightly if

5 stars

New World white wines were, let's say, slightly iffy a few years ago. That's why I avoided Chilean, Argentinian, etc., for ages . I tried some Chilean white at a party(sorry, but it was COOP Fair trade!)and I enjoyed this particular wine enough to try Tesco Chilean... Excellent - and not as astonishingly pricey as most French(brilliant but trop chers, these days).

great value

4 stars

quite good value for money,decided to try it as I really like all Mud House wines I found this quite a bit lighter but never the less still quite good and would buy again

Consistently good

5 stars

Consistently good

Mudhouse Sauvignon Blanc is - contrary to what Tes

5 stars

Mudhouse Sauvignon Blanc is - contrary to what Tesco's insists calling this wine on-line - a 'young', very 'drinkable' wine from New Zealand and NOT one from Chile. It is zingy, fresh and dry and meant for immediate consumption not for laying down. It can hold its own with the rest of the best of New World Sauvignon Blancs. So a thumbs-up goes to Tesco's wine buyer but unfortunately Tesco was out of stock when I placed an order today.

